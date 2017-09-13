Nation, Current Affairs

Student murder: Ryan Group appeals to SC to transfer case out of Haryana

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2017, 12:00 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2017, 1:09 pm IST
A Class 2 student was found with his throat slit on Sept. 8 morning in the toilet of Ryan International School in Gurgaon.
Police allege that 42-year-old bus conductor Ashok Kumar killed him with a knife after the boy resisted an attempt to sodomise him. (Photo: PTI)
 Police allege that 42-year-old bus conductor Ashok Kumar killed him with a knife after the boy resisted an attempt to sodomise him. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: An official of the Ryan Group on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of the student murder case from outside a local court at Sohna, alleging the bar has restrained lawyers from representing the accused in the sensational case.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father has filed an intervention application in the Bombay High Court, opposing pre-arrest bail pleas of Ryan Group's trustees.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Amitava Roy and AM Khanwilkar considered the submission of senior advocate KTS Tulsi that the fundamental right of a person to be represented by a lawyer of his choice is getting infringed.

The bench assured the counsel of Francis Thomas, northern zone head of Ryan Group, that it will hear the petition on September 18. Thomas was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of the boy in school premises on Friday last

Tulsi alleged that the bar bodies at Sohna and Gurgaon in Haryana have asked their member lawyers not to represent any person or accused in the brutal murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman.

"The fundamental right under Article 21 (Right to Life and Personal Liberty) is being infringed," Tulsi said, adding that the apex court may consider transferring of the case outside Sohna in Haryana.

Class 2 student Pradyuman was found with his throat slit on the morning of September 8 in the toilet of Ryan International School in Gurgaon.

Police allege that 42-year-old bus conductor Ashok Kumar killed him with a knife after the boy resisted an attempt to sodomise him.

The apex court is already hearing pleas filed by Pradyuman's father and two women lawyers on the issue.

While the father has sought investigation by the CBI or an SIT into the case, the women advocates have sought framing of "non-negotiable" child safety conditions and implementation of existing guidelines to protect school-going children from offences like sexual abuse and murder across the country.

The plea, which also sought cancellation of licences and forfeiture of state grants of erring schools, will be heard by the court along with the father's petition on September 15.

Tags: ryan group, supreme court, ryan student murder case, gurgaon student murder, sohna court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Gurgaon private schools offer admission to Ryan victim's sister
Student murder: Top Ryan officials held; cops say evidence was tampered with


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus get price cut in India

Red variants of Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus
 

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton to leave the company

Brian Acton, WhatsApp co-founder (Photo: Brian's Facebook profile)
 

Here’s what Virat Kohli-led Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri said about MS Dhoni

While captain Virat Kohli has always been stood firm in his predecessor’s support, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri too has not missed a chance to wholeheartedly praise India’s World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni. (Photo: PTI)
 

Dog raped in Mumbai; man arrested

Incident came to light after Asmita Deshmukh, the resident and secretary of the housing complex went through the last few days CCTV footage (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pragyan Ojha and Sourav Ganguly-led CAB’s cold war continues; here’s what happened

Pragyan Ojha, who played 2 seasons for Bengal, wanted to return to Hyderabad but has not been granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) by CAB. (Photo: PTI)
 

Actor Rana Daggubati is co-owner of Futsal team Telugu Tigers

Actor Rana Daggubati (centre) at a press conference to launch Telugu Tigers as businessman Kiran Kumar (left), Premier Futsal League chairman Xavier Britto (second from left) and vice-chairman Vimala Britto look on. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MP: Answer rollcall with ‘Jai Hind’ instead of ‘Yes Sir/Madam’, says minister

School Education Minister Vijay Shah said that he didn't like the concept of 'yes sir, yes madam' in schools and hence, directed the schools to do this. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Beaten up' by vice-principal, Telangana teenager jumps off building; survives

The vice-principal also allegedly threatened to give the boy a transfer certificate and throw him out of college for such behaviour, the police said. (Photo: DC)

With loans of over Rs 50,000, UP farmers get waivers of Rs 10, Rs 215

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

Ahmedabad decks up for Japan PM visit; Modi, Abe road show ahead

Shinzo Abe will undertake a two-day official visit to India from Wednesday to hold the annual India-Japan Summit with Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar. (Photo: PTI)

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ to resume hearing today; BJP hopes for justice

Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in the restive Balochistan province and was accused of being a RAW agent. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham