Nation, Current Affairs

Stalking case: Victim's father transferred a day after Vikas Barala denied bail

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 13, 2017, 2:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2017, 2:34 pm IST
The victim was harassed and stalked by Vikas Barala, a Haryana BJP leader's son in Chandigarh.
The transfer of the bureaucrat comes almost a month after Haryana BJP chief's son Vikas Barala was arrested for allegedly stalking Kundu's daughter. (Photo: PTI)
 The transfer of the bureaucrat comes almost a month after Haryana BJP chief's son Vikas Barala was arrested for allegedly stalking Kundu's daughter. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Tuesday demoted Virender Kundu to Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Science and Technology post from the position of additional chief secretary (tourism).

“It’s up to the government where it deputes me keeping in view my capabilities. I don’t have any problem in it. I never tried to stop my transfer order,” Virender Kundu said as reported by The Indian Express.

The transfer of the bureaucrat comes a month after Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala's son Vikas Barala was arrested for allegedly stalking Virender's daughter.

Vikas had allegedly stalked and harassed Varnika in the early hours of August 5 on sector 8-sector 7 (well-known as 'gedi' routes) in Chandigarh.

The accused, who had been booked on charges of stalking and attempting to abduct Varnika, had filed a bail plea at a court in Chandigarh. The court dismissed the plea on Tuesday.

Reacting to Virender's transfer, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, saying the officer has been “punished for standing up to BJP in quest for justice for his daughter, Varnika Kundu?”

Tags: haryana stalking case, vikas barala, chandigarh stalking, varnika kundu
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh




