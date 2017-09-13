Rs 1,423-crore road project in Andhra Pradesh gets Centre nod

The cost includes cost of land acquisition, resettlement and rehabilitation and other pre-construction activities.

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), approved development of six laning of Narasannapeta-Ranastalam section of National Highway (NH) - 16 (old NH-5) in Andhra Pradesh.

The cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 1,423 crore including cost of land acquisition, resettlement and rehabilitation and other pre-construction activities. The total length of the six-lane road to be developed is approximately 54 km, official sources said.

This work will be done under National Highways Development Project (NHDP) Phase - V on Hybrid Annuity Mode. The major industrial development centres that will be benefitted with better connectivity from the project corridor are APIIC SEZ, Pydibhimavaram, Bhogapuram Airport, Vizag Steel Plant, Visakhapatnam Port, Gangavaram Port, Divi’s Laboratories Limited & INS Varsha. The job will be done in hybrid annuity mode.

It further said the projected traffic in 2016-17 on this stretch was about 33,000 PCUs (passenger car units) per day.

The project is part of the high-density Kolkata-Cuttack- Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Chennai traffic corridor and is expected to cut down travel time.

The statement said the provision for two bypasses in the project will ensure decongestion of urban areas of Etcherla and Ranastalam. Similarly, the 29 flyovers and vehicular underpasses would facilitate fast movement of traffic while decongesting the areas.

“Three truck parkings will facilitate smooth movement of freight traffic. The truck drivers would also benefit from the amenities with one rest area being developed,” the statement said.

It added that on both sides, provision of service roads on the 37 km of the project stretch, slip roads in about 43 km and bus bays at 42 locations will lead to safe, comfortable and smooth movement of long-distance commercial as well as local traffic in inhabited areas.

The project is expected to increase employment potential for local labourers. The government has estimated that a total 4,076 mandays are required for construction of one kilometre of highway.

“As such, employment potential of 2,21,000 (approximately) mandays will be generated locally during the construction period of this stretch. Consequent self- employment due to improved traffic conditions would be in addition,” the statement said.