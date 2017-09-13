Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ to resume hearing today; BJP hopes for justice

Nation, Current Affairs

Jadhav, former Indian naval officer, was sentenced to death by a Pak court earlier this year on charges of being a spy.
Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in the restive Balochistan province and was accused of being a RAW agent. (Photo: Screengrab)
Bengaluru/Kolkata: As the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will on Wednesday resume hearing in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressed hope for early release of the former Indian naval officer.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader S Prakash hoped that the Indian government will succeed in bringing back Jadhav to India.

"India will make every effort to see that Jadhav is released from Pakistan's illegal detention. He has been sentenced to death by the court of Pakistan without even a hearing and without providing an opportunity to him to put forth his point of view. However, the Indian effort to secure his freedom has delayed the judicial process in Pakistan, and I am sure in the coming hearing the Indian government will succeed in bringing back Jadhav to India," he said.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha also expressed hope for justice in the matter.

"The court will take its decision. We should not comment on it. The matter is in the court and we hope that we will get justice," he told ANI.

The International Court of Justice will on Wednesday resume hearing in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, who was sentenced to death by a court in Pakistan earlier this year on charges of being an Indian spy.

India challenged the verdict in the UN top court, which on May 18 asked Pakistan to not execute Jadhav before they decide the case.

In its arguments before the court on May 15, India had expressed its fear that Pakistan could execute Jadhav even before the court gave its verdict.

Both India and Pakistan will make their submissions before the ICJ.

