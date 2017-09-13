Hyderabad's Continental Hospital gets notice for kidney transplants

Hyderabad: The Director of Medical Education has served notices to Continental Hospital, asking it to explain the allegations of irregularities in kidney transplant involving Bangladeshi donors and recipients.

A case has already been booked with the Madhapur police regarding the alleged violations of the Human Organ Transplantation Act, and also for forgery.

The DME, K. Ramesh Reddy, said that following the complaint from one of the doctors at the hospital, Dr Praveen Kumar, and a request from the Madhapur police, notices were served on Continental Hospital seeking their explanation as well as documents. They were supposed to reply by Tuesday. Dr Kumar also alleged that his signature was forged on the note that establishes that the donor and receiver are related.