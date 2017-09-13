Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Intermediate boy jumps from 5th floor

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 13, 2017, 1:57 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2017, 2:04 am IST
The boy jumped from the building after his teachers slapped him for writing a vulgar comment on the class bench about a girl.
After college, Vijay returned home, went to the fourth floor of the apartment and called his father Manik Prabhu and told him that his teachers had punished him for a mistake he had made. (Representational image)
 After college, Vijay returned home, went to the fourth floor of the apartment and called his father Manik Prabhu and told him that his teachers had punished him for a mistake he had made. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: An Intermediate student jumped from the terrace of a five floor building in Champapet after being scolded by his teachers, and fractured his right leg. The police have registered a case against the faculty.

According to the police, Injamuri Vijay, a resident of Champapet, studies in Sri Gayatri Junior College in Saidabad. On Monday, he wrote a vulgar comment on the class bench about a girl, who complained to a member of the staff, Mr Sandeep.

Vijay admitted he had written the comment and apologised. Sandeep and two other members of the staff slapped him and told him that they will inform his father about what he had done and he needn't attend college from Tuesday.

After college, Vijay returned home, went to the fourth floor of the apartment and called his father Manik Prabhu and told him that his teachers had punished him for a mistake he had made. His father told him that they would talk about it at home. “While his father was still talking to him, Vijay threw his phone onto the terrace and jumped from the top. Luckily, he fell on a heap of sand and fractured his right leg,” said Inspector N Ch Rangaswamy of the Meerpet police. The parents rushed the boy to the hospital, where he is said to be out of danger. 

Based on a complaint from the father, a case under section 324 read with 109 of the IPC was registered against the staff members Sandeep, Rohith and Vamshi Police said once Vijay recovers, his statement will be recorded and based on the evidence, the investigation will proceed.

Tags: intermediate student jumped, sri gayatri junior college
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shocking: Mother locks her two toddlers in filthy cages, covered in fleas

Bonniwell described the children as being filthy, with multiple bug bites and being infested with lice. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Lucky escape for Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, survives car accident

The Police said that despite the accident, Raina did not suffer any injuries.(Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher impersonates Harbhajan Singh on Twitter

Saiyami Kher took to Twitter to flaunt her bowling skills, inspired by Harbhajan in a gully cricket match. (Photo: Instagram/Screengrab)
 

Uttar Pradesh: 12 monkeys succumb to heart attacks after being scared by tiger

According to a vet Dr Sanjeev Kumar the monkeys could have died due to tiger’s roars as tigers often visit the area. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

Samsung's Note 8 will cost Indians Rs 67,999

Galaxy Note 8 will be available in Midnight Black and Maple Blue colour in India.
 

India vs Australia: Azharuddin questions decision to rest R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja

The MSK Prasad-led selection committee decided to rest the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the first three ODIs against Steve Smith’s Australia. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Army's new M-777 howitzer suffers damage during firing in Pokhran

The sources said the barrel of the US-manufactured gun exploded when it was firing Indian ammunition on September 2. (Photo: BAE Systems)

Will create conditions to force Pak to stop ceasefire violations: Rajnath Singh

Photo: Home Minister Rajnath Singh is on a 4-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

Can waive 6-month cooling period for granting divorce under Hindu law: SC

The apex court said the minimum period of six months can be relaxed by the trial court in certain situations. (Photo: File)

Shah accuses Mamata of spending govt funds on illegal business, demands accounts

According to Shah, the Modi government has increased the amount of central funds more than double to the state government. (Photo: PTI)

PIL can not be taken back: HC slams Gutta Sukhender Reddy

Gutta Sukhender Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham