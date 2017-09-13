Hyderabad: Intermediate boy jumps from 5th floor

After college, Vijay returned home, went to the fourth floor of the apartment and called his father Manik Prabhu and told him that his teachers had punished him for a mistake he had made. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: An Intermediate student jumped from the terrace of a five floor building in Champapet after being scolded by his teachers, and fractured his right leg. The police have registered a case against the faculty.

According to the police, Injamuri Vijay, a resident of Champapet, studies in Sri Gayatri Junior College in Saidabad. On Monday, he wrote a vulgar comment on the class bench about a girl, who complained to a member of the staff, Mr Sandeep.

Vijay admitted he had written the comment and apologised. Sandeep and two other members of the staff slapped him and told him that they will inform his father about what he had done and he needn't attend college from Tuesday.

After college, Vijay returned home, went to the fourth floor of the apartment and called his father Manik Prabhu and told him that his teachers had punished him for a mistake he had made. His father told him that they would talk about it at home. “While his father was still talking to him, Vijay threw his phone onto the terrace and jumped from the top. Luckily, he fell on a heap of sand and fractured his right leg,” said Inspector N Ch Rangaswamy of the Meerpet police. The parents rushed the boy to the hospital, where he is said to be out of danger.

Based on a complaint from the father, a case under section 324 read with 109 of the IPC was registered against the staff members Sandeep, Rohith and Vamshi Police said once Vijay recovers, his statement will be recorded and based on the evidence, the investigation will proceed.