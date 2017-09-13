Nation, Current Affairs

Ryan incident recap in B'luru: 4-yr-old girl sexually molested in school

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2017, 5:45 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2017, 5:51 pm IST
After the girl complained to her parents, they rushed her to a hospital where doctors confirmed the assault.
 The 4-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a school, in Bengaluru. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a private school in Bengaluru and its security guards have been detained for questioning, police said on Wednesday.

Her parents rushed her to a private hospital where doctors confirmed that she was sexually assaulted, police added.

Deputy commissioner of police (North Bengaluru) Chetan Singh Rathore said medical tests had been conducted and a case under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act registered against unidentified persons.

"The girl told her parents she was assaulted inside the school, but CCTV footage available from 9.30 am onwards do not corroborate her statement. We have detained the security guards of the school and are questioning them," Rathore said.

The incident comes close on the heels of the brutal killing of a seven-year-old boy in a private school in Gurgaon in Haryana.

Police are also probing if the boy was sexually assaulted before being killed.

