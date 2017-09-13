Nation, Current Affairs

CBI summons Karti Chidambaram in Aircel Maxis corruption case tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Sep 13, 2017, 6:45 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2017, 6:45 pm IST
The summoning comes day after the Supeme Court instructed him to appear before the CBI.
Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: File)
 Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned businessman Karti Chidambaram for questioning on Thursday.

Karti, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, will be questioned by the CBI over the alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti's father was the Finance Minister.

The summon comes day after the Supeme Court instructed him to appear before the CBI.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, meanwhile, said its direction staying the Madras High Court order on look out circular will remain in force in the meantime and as a result, Karti will not be able to leave India.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Karti, alleged that all baseless allegations have been levelled against Karti and challenged the probe agency to bring out the details of any property which the Chidambarams cannot account for.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, vehemently countered the submission and said that the probe was at a very crucial stage and substantial information have been given to the court in a sealed cover.

The bench then fixed the matter for final disposal on next Monday. On September 1, the CBI had told the apex court that there were "good, cogent" reasons for issuing look out circular against Karti.

The CBI had claimed that the FDI proposal of the media house, cleared by Chidambaram, was "fallacious".

The FIR was registered on May 15 before the special CBI judge in New Delhi and the registration of the case was followed by searches at the residences and offices of Karti and his friends on May 16.

Tags: cbi, karti chidambaram, fipb, inx media
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

There's something for everyone to read: Lola, Baroness Young, on Booker shortlist

Literature like any other art form changes and shifts over time in terms of tone, content and level of experimentation, says Chair of judges, The Man Booker Prize, Lola, Baroness Young
 

3-year-old from UP claims real family from his previous life is in Punjab

The child's parents tracked down the family in Bholapur and took Jeetan to meet his real father (Photo: YouTube)
 

Is your Bluetooth active? You could be at risk from a deadly malware

The malware can give complete remote control of the device to a hacker, who can then carry out a WannaCry-like attack once again by spreading malicious content. (Representative Image, source: Pixabay)
 

Rare disorder causes boy to look pregnant due to bizarre swelling of stomach

The swelling often leaves him in pain (Photo: Facebook)
 

Scientists naturally develop human bone in a lab for the first time

The cells can also be used to form muscles, catilage and ligaments (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WWE star John Cena's tweet on Apple iPhone X goes viral, Twitter just can't keep calm

Cena’s epic tweet has been retweeted over 1,59,000 times and gathered above 2,43,000 likes in no time. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ryan incident recap in B'luru: 4-yr-old girl sexually molested in school

The 4-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a school, in Bengaluru. (Representational Image)

No ransom paid for release of Father Uzhunnalil abducted by ISIS: Govt

The Keralite priest was abducted by IS terrorists during a deadly attack on a care home in Aden, in war-ravaged Yemen in 2016. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

After Sabarmati, Modi, PM Abe visit Sidi Sayyid mosque in Ahmedabad

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay their respects in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram. (Photo: AP)

Rohingyas illegal, refugees Chakmas and Hajongs to get Indian citizenship

The Supreme Court in 2015 had directed the central government to grant citizenship to the Chakma and Hajong refugees, mostly staying in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Police arrest Dera IT head for tampering with computers ahead of raid

The IT head was arrested from Rajasthan and has been booked for causing damage and destroying evidence, an official said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham