After a long wait, Osmania University gets A+ grade from NAAC

Hyderabad: Osmania University obtained an A+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and became the only educational institution in the Telangana state to get this grade, the second highest as per NAAC. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad and Kakatiya University both got an A grade in the third cycle of evaluation.

Though Osmania University was aiming for A++ grade, University officials are happy that the varsity has got NAAC accreditation after four years. It was awarded an A in 2008 which expired in 2013. Attempts to qualify for NAAC grading in 2014 did not work out as the university did not have a vice-chancellor at that time.

OU has secured a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.52. The grade was announced during the 27th meeting of the standing committee of NAAC on Tuesday. A nine-member peer team from NAAC had visited the university campus in August to assess the university based on facilities such as research publications, laboratories, number of PhDs awarded, health centre and sports grounds’ etc.

Osmania University's vice-chancellor, Prof Ramachandram attributed the positive outcome of the NAAC visit to the robust systems and practices in place in the university and congratulated faculty, non-teaching staff, students and research scholars for their cooperation and concerted efforts. “The grading enhances the academic prestige of the university nationally and globally," he said.

Osmania university Registrar Ch Gopal Reddy said, “The long wait for getting NAAC accreditation has ended and we hope that the UGC and other funding bodies will take note of this achievement.”