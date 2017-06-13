Nation, Current Affairs

In my thoughts, dreams: Shivraj Chouhan to meet deceased farmers' kin

ANI
Published Jun 13, 2017, 2:25 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2017, 2:38 pm IST
Chouhan said that despite falling asleep ‘intermittently’, the farmers and their issues made a constant thorough in his dreams.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: File/PTI)

Bhopal: Days after ending his fast, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit the families of the deceased farmers in Mandsaur on Wednesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Chouhan, who started an indefinite fast on June 10, ended his fast by consuming coconut water.

"We will make the state land use advisory service so that farmers get correct and timely information about climate change. I, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi promise that we will irrigate every land. We have decided to implement every policy with the consent of farmers," he said before ending the fast.

He further said not only in India but in the entire world, Madhya Pradesh stands at number one position in the agriculture sector.

He had said that despite falling asleep "intermittently", the farmers and their issues made a constant thorough in his dreams and thoughts and hence, vowed to solve the pertinent matters.

"I slept intermittently and all that while I kept thinking about what all topics - out of the ones we discussed with the farmers - can be worked upon as soon as possible," he said, adding, "kisaan khwaabon mein bhi thhe, haqeeqat mein bhi." (The farmers and their issues were in my thoughts and dreams.)

"I have always tried doing a lot for farmers, and their problem is ours. They are our own. I also thought upon how to increase the productivity and sustain it," he added.

Chouhan also entailed how the families of the deceased met him and asked him to discontinue the fast.

"One thing that made me emotional was the number of our children that we lost in these protests. Their parents came to meet me yesterday and despite such grief befalling upon them, asked me to put an end to the issue," he said.

Commenting about the amenities provided to him in the tent he has made a stay in for the fasting period, he said, "I was told that this was a five-star tent. They even asked me to put an AC, but I said that wasn't required. You don't go on a fast for the farmers by living in AC. We made a meeting room, because I had to meet officials and farmers."

Tags: mandsaur mp, cm shivraj singh chouhan, farmer agitation, ‪bjp
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia’s Android-powered smartphones arrive in India: Everything you need to know

Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 smartphones
 

iPhone 8 image leaked again; reveals bezel-less design

(Representational image)
 

Kerala doctors remove 70mm-long worm from woman’s eye

The doctors at the Ernakulam General Hospital removed the worm in 10 minute long surgery. (Photo: Pixabay-representational purpose only)
 

SRK, Salman and Akshay in Forbes’ list of world’s highest-paid celebrities

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan are among the most popular stars in Bollywood.
 

‘Covfefe’ now official, becomes act to preserve Trump’s social media records

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Budget Moto E4/E4 Plus with metal bodies, fingerprint scanner unveiled

It takes inspiration from the pricier Moto G5 series which is surely not a bad thing.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Girls surpass boys in Maharashtra Board's class X exams

Girls outperform boys in Maharashtra class X Board examinations. (Representation Image)

4-month-old Pak infant arrives in India for treatment with MEA’s help

Appreciate EAM Sushma Swaraj, she helped me a lot, father of the infant Rohaan, who arrived in India for treatment said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Darjeeling bandh day 2: GJM supporters hurl stones at police

Police resort to lathi charge as GJM supporters pelt stone on forces. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Hardik Patel arrested enroute to Mandsaur, denied meeting with killed farmers’ kin

Police arrest Hardik Patel in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh when he was heading to Mandsaur to meet the kin of the farmers killed in police firing. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Benami land deal case: Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti skips IT summon for 2nd time

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daugher and MP Misa Bharti. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham