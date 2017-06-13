Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana government plans to shift corrupt officials

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jun 13, 2017, 2:10 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2017, 2:33 am IST
Officials working in key revenue-earning departments had been holding the same posts for more than five years.
Representational image
 Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government is planning massive transfers soon to check corrupt officials.

It was found that most of the officials working in key revenue-earning departments like commercial taxes, excise, stamps and registration etc had been holding the same posts for more than five years and they had formed a network with unscrupulous elements to siphon off government funds.

As per norms, the officials and staff working in revenue earning departments should not be allowed to work at a single place for more than two-and-a-half years.

But there are instances of officials and staff working at the same place for more than five years, exerting political pressure and also putting pressure on employees’ unions.

Recent incidents of officials and staff siphoning off government funds paid by the public for various taxes and fees has become a cause of serious concern for the TS government. The transfers will be done in the next 15 days.

The commercial taxes scam in Bodhan, land registration scam in Miyapur, and the second vehicle registration scam in RTA Hyderabad came to light within a few months recently when officials and staff colluded with private individuals and brokers, resorting to irregularities and siphoning off public money, causing huge embarrassment to the state government.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao took a serious view of the issue and directed ministers and heads of departments concerned to take corrective  measures immediately to prevent recurrence of such scams in future. Deputy CM and revenue minister Mohd Mahmood Ali on Monday held a meeting with senior revenue and registration officials to take stock of the Miyapur land registration scam.

He directed officials to identify those officials and staff who were working at the same place for over two years and transfer them immediately.

“We have also decided to remove certain discretionary powers accorded to officials of revenue and stamps and registrations department to prevent such scams occurring in future. The departments will be streamlined soon,” he added.

Orders were also issued to commercial taxes and excise departments to identify officials and staff working for over two years at the same place so that they can be transferred immediately.

Tags: telangana government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

