Mohammed Ali Shabbir to KCR: Why are you silent on land scams?

Hyderabad: Accusing the state government of “totally ruining” the future of landless poor who were assigned lands which were then clandestinely handed over to real estate sharks and land mafia, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Mohd. Ali Shabbir on Monday demanded a probe into a major land scam in Bandlaguda.

He said that after the Miyapur land scam, the Bandlaguda scam in the state capital has exposed the nefarious deals of the TRS leadership with the land mafia.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, he demanded a fair inquiry and also directions to the Revenue authorities to take immediate possession of the land in compliance of the earlier orders of the High Court.

He said the Miyapur land scam had exposed a massive loss of revenue of over Rs 15,000 crore. Now with Bandlaguda scam, the loss could be much more, Mr Shabbir Ali added.

He said that Bandlaguda scam pertains to approximately 79-04 acres in survey Nos. 103/12, 103/15, 103/17, 103/18, 103/19 and 103/20/1 at Bandlaguda Khalsa village of Bandlaguda mandal.

“Pride India Developers promoted the Mahavir Institute of Science & Technology on government land without statutory permissions from GHMC for constructing the building and nala conversion from the revenue authorities concerned,” Mr Shabbir Ali said in the letter.

As per the details of the case, about 79.04 acres of land had been resumed by the government as surplus land under Section 10(6) of ULC Act and handed over to tahsildar, Bandlaguda who took possession of the said land.

Later, land sharks with political clout violated the order of special officer and competent authority, ULC, Hyderabad, he wrote.

“Why did the government remain a mute spectator when vested interests promoted an engineering college on the state-owned land?” Mr Shabbir Ali asked.

He said Pride India developers sold the encroached land by making layouts without obtaining permissions.