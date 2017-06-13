Nation, Current Affairs

'Goonda' remark: No statements should be made against Army, says Rahul Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 13, 2017, 2:21 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2017, 2:41 am IST
Dikshit apologised and said that his “choice of words was wrong”.
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday pulled up party spokesman Sandeep Dikshit for saying that Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat had spoken like a sadak ka goonda (street ruffian) in recent remarks, following which Mr Dikshit apologised and said that his “choice of words was wrong”.

He, however, said that the “intent was right”.  After an uproar erupted over Mr Dikshit’s remark, Mr Rahul Gandhi distanced himself and the Party and said, “A leader of the Congress has made a statement regarding the Army Chief. It is wrong.” Saying that the Army should “never be politicised”, Mr Gandhi said, “Political leaders should not make statements about the Army Chief.” Mr Gandhi added: “I want to make it clear that (for us) the Indian Army defends the country... and so no statements should be made against the Army.”

The BJP had earlier demanded action against Mr Dikshit for his remarks. Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that “it is shocking that a Congress leader has now targeted the Army Chief,” and went on to add, “I wonder if there is a strategy of the Congress to undermine our institutions. They do to us but to do so to the Army is shocking.”

