Nation, Current Affairs

MP farmers’ stir: Congress leader Scindia released on personal bond

ANI
Published Jun 13, 2017, 6:22 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2017, 7:17 pm IST
Scindia was arrested under Section 151 for entering Mandsaur to meet the kin of farmers' killed in police firing.
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia arrested for entering Mandsaur. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia arrested for entering Mandsaur. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Dhodar (MP): Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was released on a personal bond after being arrested under Section 151 near Mandsaur on Tuesday.

The Congress leader along with his supporters were stopped from entering Mandsaur at Dhodar while on his way to meet the kin of farmers killed in police firing during an agitation.

Section 151 in The Indian Penal Code (IPC) refers to a situation wherein a person or persons knowingly join or continue in assembly of five or more persons after being commanded to disperse.

Whoever knowingly joins or continues in any assembly of five or more persons likely to cause a disturbance of the public peace, after such assembly has been lawfully commanded to disperse, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both.

If the assembly is an unlawful assembly within the meaning of section 141, the offender will be punishable under section 145.

Speaking to the reporters, Scindia said, "144 laga hai to maine police ko kaha hai mai akele jaunga. Kaun rok sakta hai agar ek insaan akele jana chahta hai?" (I have told the police that if I am charged with 144 then I will go alone. Who can stop if a person wants to go alone?)

Gujarat's Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel, earlier in the day, was detained in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district who had also come to visit the kin of farmers' killed in police firing.

Hardik led a violent movement in Gujarat last year over a demand for quotas for Patidars.

Mandsaur has become the epicentre of a farmers' agitation over a demand for loan waivers and better prices for their produce.

During the agitation, six farmers were gunned down by the police, thereby drawing criticism from political parties. The situation forced the district officials to impose Section 144, and restricted prominent personalities from visiting the violence-hit district.

A number of political leaders, including Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, and social activists tried to visit Mandsaur but the police didn't let them enter the area.

The curfew has been lifted from Mandsaur, but prohibitory orders remain.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued a notification for the judicial probe of the Mandsaur violence. Retired Justice J K Jain will head the one-member judicial commission.

The single member commission will probe under what circumstances the farmers were killed in the agitation.

The commission will also probe the action taken by the administration and police to control the situation was appropriate or not.

Tags: mandsaur violence, jyotiraditya scindia, indian penal code (ipc), arrested
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Snake crawls out of AC to eat rat, slides back in with it

The viral video has got over 49 millions views since it was posted on June 10 and people still can't believe their eyes. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Coimbatore vada seller gets Rs 1.5 lakh from Facebook campaign to pay for amputation

The 50-year-old who sells keema vada at Kottaimedu suffers from diabetes but his condition worsened and he had to get his foot amputated. (Photo: Facebook/IndianStreetFood)
 

Real life 'vampire couple' says sucking each other's blood is better than sex

The couple is set to get married in a vampire themed wedding (Photo: Facebook)
 

Hyderabad: Garage owner makes two-wheeler ambulance for poor

A blue light on top and a first-aid kit under the seat are the complete facilities. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

Virat Kohli reclaims top spot in ICC ODI rankings for batsmen

Virat Kohli has averaged 157 in the tournament so far, scoring 81 not out against Pakistan and 76 not out against South Africa. (Photo: AP)
 

What happens if Champions Trophy semi finals are washed out?

The weather in England has been as unpredictable as ever during the ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP will talk to all parties to evolve consensus on prez candidate: Venkaiah

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Garage owner makes two-wheeler ambulance for poor

A blue light on top and a first-aid kit under the seat are the complete facilities. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Gujarat: BJP distributes school bags with Akhilesh’s photo hidden behind govt logo

The bags were apparently manufactured for distribution in Uttar Pradesh when the Samajwadi Party was in power. (Representational Image)

SIT rejects ex-K’taka CM’s anticipatory bail in money laundering case

SIT Court rejects further extension of anticipatory bail to former CM of Karnataka H D Kumaraswamy. (Photo: ANI| Twitter)

Rajnath Singh asks Assam Rifles to take precautions along Indo-Myanmar border

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham