Nation, Current Affairs

MLA admits Sasikala offered him crores for support; clarfiy, says OPS

ANI
Published Jun 13, 2017, 5:04 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2017, 5:38 pm IST
MLA Saravanan, who had deflected to the OPS faction, admitted on camera that Sasikala camp offered him money.
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI/File)
 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O Panneerselvam on Tuesday said he has sought an explanation from his loyalist MLA SS Saravanan now belonging to AIADMK's rival Sasikala faction.

An English news channel sting operation revealed that all AIADMK MLAs were lured in by cash and gold by the rival Sasikala camp to support Chief Minister Edapadi K Palanisamy in the February trust vote conducted in Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Palanisamy won the trust vote held in the state assembly on the back of support offered by 122 AIADMK legislators.

"Lawmaker Saravanan in the sting operation gave some explanation. We have demanded the same explanation from him," O Panneerselvam said.

Meanwhile, state Finance Minster D Jayakumar refused to give an explanation apart from saying, "Like you, I too watched the TV. I don't know what exactly happened. The matter is pending before the court. Hence, it would be unwise to comment."

South Madurai MLA Saravanan, who had deflected to the OPS faction, admitted on camera that Sasikala camp offered him money between Rs. 2 crore to 6 crore for his support.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) severely criticised the ruling AIADMK government over the matter alleging that the party's inter-relationship was purchased and not natural.

Tags: aiadmk, palanisamy, dmk, sasikala
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

DMK Leader T K S Elangovan. (Photo: File)

TN: DMK hits out at AIADMK, says MLAs' support 'indeed purchased'

DMK leader T K S Elangovan said MLAs were allegedly purchased for a huge amount ranging from Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore.
13 Jun 2017 12:33 PM
MLA SS Saravanan (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

AIADMK's Saravanan pleads innocence, says he is being misinterpreted

The person shown in the video was me but the entire conversation is being misinterpreted, Saravanan said.
13 Jun 2017 5:37 PM
More From Current Affairs

AIADMK's Saravanan pleads innocence, says he is being misinterpreted

MLA SS Saravanan (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Gurgaon gangrape: Human rights body issues notice to Haryana DGP, police

NHRC sends notice to Haryana's DGP, police over gangrape in Gorgaon on May 29. (Photo: File)

In my thoughts, dreams: Shivraj Chouhan to meet deceased farmers' kin

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: File/PTI)

Girls surpass boys in Maharashtra Board's class X exams

Girls outperform boys in Maharashtra class X Board examinations. (Representation Image)

4-month-old Pak infant arrives in India for treatment with MEA’s help

Appreciate EAM Sushma Swaraj, she helped me a lot, father of the infant Rohaan, who arrived in India for treatment said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
