Pulwama: At lease nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in a grenade attack on its camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral.

Out of the nine personnel, three are in critical condition, while six have suffered minor injuries.

The terrorists lobbed grenade at a camp of the CRPF's 180 Battalion at 6.05 p.m.

Further details are awaited.