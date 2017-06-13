Nation, Current Affairs

In a first, UP man fined Rs 2 lakh for giving triple talaq

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Jun 13, 2017, 12:44 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2017, 2:40 am IST
The panchayat has also ordered the man to pay Rs 60,000 as ‘mehr’ to his wife.
Representational image
 Representational image

Lucknow: In a first-of-its kind decision, a village panchayat of the Turk community in Sambhal district has slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on a man who gave triple talaq to his wife. The panchayat has also ordered the man to pay Rs 60,000 as ‘mehr’ to his wife.

According to reports, the Turk community panchayat, attended by members of 52 villages, at the Madarsa Khalil-ul-Uloom in Raisari area in Sambhal, also made the man’s family return all the dowry that they had received from the women’s family.

The 45-year-old man, and his wife, aged 22, had barely been married for 10 days when they fought over a trivial issue and in a fit of rage, the husband pronounced triple talaq and asked his wife to leave his home.

“The family of the bride then approached the Turk panchayat. The panchayat took strong cognisance of the utterance of triple talaq in a single go and unanimously slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the groom who gave the money in cash immediately,” said Shahid Hussain, coordinator of the Turk community panchayat.

Ms Shaista Amber, president of the All India Muslim Women’s Personal Law Board, lauded the panchayat’s decision and said if the community took a stand, the evil of triple talaq could be checked.

Tags: triple talaq
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

