Nation, Current Affairs

HMRL rebuilds schools demolished for Metro, proves Medha Patkar wrong

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | U SUDHAKAR REDDY
Published Jun 13, 2017, 2:02 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2017, 2:02 am IST
HMRL has exhibited the pictures of old dilapidated buildings of schools as well as the newly constructed and completed buildings.
Social activist Medha Patkar seen leading the agitation against the Hyderabad Metro Rail project in 2012.
 Social activist Medha Patkar seen leading the agitation against the Hyderabad Metro Rail project in 2012.

Hyderabad: Five years after social activist Medha Patkar took to the streets leading an agitation against the Metro Rail project saying that the project would serve as a death knell to schools in Chadarghat, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited has put up an exhibition of pictures that shows that all such fears have been put to rest.  

In 2012 December Medha Patkar took on the government for extending support to the project that could spell imminent doom to the future of school children of Chadarghat. She had called the government’s go-ahead as ‘government gunda gardi’. She had also visited Sultanbaazar and expressed solidarity with the traders.

Before and after pictures of the Kukatpally and Chanderghat government schools at the permanent photo exhibition put up at the new HMRL office in Rasoolpura, Begumpet. (Photo: DC)Before and after pictures of the Kukatpally and Chanderghat government schools at the permanent photo exhibition put up at the new HMRL office in Rasoolpura, Begumpet. (Photo: DC)

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Project did pull down the dilapidated old school buildings but has built swank new school buildings in its place and has showcased this in the photo exhibition. The permanent photo exhibition which was recently put up at new HMRL office in Rasoolpura of Begumpet HMRL exhibited photographs of Medha Patkar agitating against the project stating that it is “affecting” the Chaderghat and Kukatpally government schools.

HMRL has also exhibited the pictures of old dilapidated buildings of schools in Chaderghat and Kukatpally as well as the newly constructed and completed buildings.

An HMR official said, “The photo exhibition is only to show the commitment of the project towards the city. National Alliance of Peoples’ Movements (NAPM) had also represented to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to intervene and stop the project. They said the schools would be demolished as part of the project. We rebuilt the dilapidated buildings and these look like corporate schools now.”

Tags: hyderabad metro rail project, medha patkar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sexual assistance is helping ensure 'right to sex' for disabled people

The assistants offer much more than just sex (Photo: YouTube)
 

Bosnian boy with no hands and deformed foot becomes swimming champion

The six-year-old boy was enrolled by his parents to an academy inspite of his fear of water and has come a long way from there. (Photo: AP)
 

Vibrating yoga pants are a thing and they can help you improve your asanas

The electronic sensors in the pants buzz when the person is doing the asana wrong and tells the person to realign his posture. (Photo: Facebook/WearableX))
 

Video: Boy with trunk like nose can't eat but worshiped as god in Assam

He is now awaiting a life changing surgery (Photo: YouTube)
 

Sanjay Dutt smokes angrily while discussing daughter Trishala’s boyfriend

Sanjay Dutt in a video conversation with daughter Trishala. (Instagram/trishaladutt)
 

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Sania Mirza wishes Shoaib Malik ahead of 250th ODI

Sania Mirza congratulated her husband and Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik ahead of his 250th ODI against Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Law on arrests may change

The Law Commission recommended amendment to Section 41 of CrPC which empowers a police officer to arrest anyone without an order from a magistrate or a warrant.(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Beware of frauds offering loans

Police say the goons are trained to convince even the educated.(Representational image)

Telangana: Over-supply keeps salaries in check

According to a chief placement officer in a leading engineering college, this salary package has been steady for the last six years.(Representational Image)

Telangana: IT lay-offs a reality to face

The former chairman of National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) B.V.R. Mohan Reddy also stated that experience alone was not a must to sustain in the IT industry.(Representational Image). (Photo: PTI)

Telangana: Talented IT staff need not worry

Nearly four lakh people work in IT sector in the city. (Representational Image) (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham