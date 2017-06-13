Nation, Current Affairs

Centre won't impose restrictions on food choices: HM on cattle sale ban

PTI
Published Jun 13, 2017, 10:44 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2017, 10:58 am IST
The HM was addressing a press conference after chairing the 1st meeting of CMs of 4 northeastern states bordering Myanmar.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Aizawl: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the Centre will not impose any restrictions on people's choice of food.

Responding to a question on a protest by locals against the central governments ban on sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets, Singh said there should be no restriction on one's choice of food.

He made the remarks while addressing a press conference after chairing the first meeting of the chief ministers of four northeastern states bordering Myanmar.

Singh said the Ministry of Home Affairs will extend security-related expenditure to Mizoram, which is sandwiched between Myanmar and Bangladesh.

He added that the Ministry of External Affairs will formulate a policy on the free movement regime between Mizoram and Myanmar.

Hundreds of people in Aizawl participated in the "beef ban bashing banquet" organised by a local group on Monday to protest the Centre's ban on sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets.

Tags: home minister rajnath singh, cow slaughter, myanmar, mizoram, beef ban
Location: India, Mizoram, Aizawl

