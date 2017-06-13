Nation, Current Affairs

BJP will talk to all parties to evolve consensus on prez candidate: Venkaiah

PTI
Published Jun 13, 2017, 7:08 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2017, 7:09 pm IST
Venkaiah Naidu said the BJP will take everyone on board and work towards evolving a broad consensus.
Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The BJP will talk to all political parties to evolve a broad consensus on presidential nominee in the “true spirit of democracy”, senior Union minister Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday.

Naidu is part of a three-member committee formed on Monday by BJP president Amit Shah to hold consultations with BJP's allies as well as opposition parties on the presidential candidate for the upcoming poll.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Home Minister Rajnath Singh are the other two members of the BJP committee.

"We have started internal consultations. We are the ruling party and we have to take everyone on board and work towards evolving a broad consensus (for a presidential nominee) and seek their support," Naidu said.

Asserting that the exercise will be done in the "true spirit of democracy", he, however, "appealed to all that they should go by the mandate of the people which is for this government".

He also said that he had already spoken to the party chief and in coming days, they (all the committee members) would be talking to leaders of other political parties.

