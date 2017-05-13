Telangana: Cases on farmers have to go, says Congress

Hyderabad: TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday said that Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan has condemned the handcuffing of a few farmers by the Khammam police while being produced before the local court.

Mr Reddy led a delegation of Congress leaders to represent the farmers’ sufferings to the Governor.

“When we explained to him the Khammam incident, Mr Narasimhan told us that he read the news reports this morning and condemned the incident saying that the police should not have handcuffed the farmers. He told us that he would speak to the authorities concerned to know further details,” Mr Reddy said.

The delegation requested the Governor to initiate steps to see that the serious cases slapped on the innocent farmers are withdrawn unconditionally.

The delegation comprised senior leaders Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Mohd. Ali Shabbir, Dr. J. Geetha Reddy, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, K.R. Suresh Reddy, Gudur Narayana Reddy, K. Nagaiah and Nerella Sharada.

Mr Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was acting against poor farmers of Telangana.

“The handcuffing of poor, small and marginal chilli farmers Khammam yesterday while being produced in court has shocked the entire state,” he said in the memorandum.

The delegation alleged that the TRS government did not make any effort to help agriculturists.

“Amidst such a crisis prevalent in the state, why is it that the CM has not found time to visit the agricultural market yards and interact with the farmers who are unable to sell their products at remunerative prices? Have the CM and ministers become so insensitive that they are accusing genuine farmers in distress of being rowdies and anti-national?” they asked.

Elsewhere in the state, Congress leaders and workers staged dharnas on roads and burnt effigies of the Chief Minister condemning the handcuffing of farmers by the Khammam police.