Tamil Nadu students raise the bar with 92.1 per cent passing Plus-2

Students of Velammal school, Mogappair check their results in their mobile phones on Friday.

Chennai: Even as the state board students are coming to terms with the scrapping of rankings, a record number of 8.22 lakh cleared the Plus-2 exams for which the results were declared on Friday.

The pass percentage has increased to 92.1% which is the highest ever recorded by the Plus-2 students of the state. Compared to last year, there is a slight improvement in pass percentage (0.7%).

For the first time, a transgender has cleared the exams. "Tharika is the first registered transgender student to clear the Plus-2 exams," said D.Vasundradevi, director of government examinations. As usual, the girls outperformed the boys, this year too. Among the girl students, 94.5% have cleared the exams whereas only 89.3% of the boys cleared this year.

As per the order of the state government, no state or district rank holders list was released on Friday. But the government has released the details of the students who have scored above 1,180 marks. Totally, 1,171 students have scored above 1,180 out of 1,200 this year.

The number of centums in Biology and Chemistry has reduced significantly this year. In Chemistry, it was down to 1,123 from 1,703 last year and in Biology, it is 221 from 775.

But the Physics and Maths subjects witnessed slight increase this year. Totally 187 students scored centum in Physics and 3,656 students secured full marks in Maths.

But the commerce group witnessed the biggest surge among the centum scorers this year. Compared to last year, 5,214 more students secured full marks this year.

Jayaprakash A.Gandhi, educationist and career consultant said, "The high number of centums in Commerce (8,301) and Accountancy (5,597) will increase the total cut-off for B.Com and other courses tremendously."

"For the engineering aspirants, it is not going to have much impact. The number of centums in Physics has gone up and Chemistry has come down. The cut-off will slightly increase. But it all depends on the number of applications to engineering counselling," he said.

It is expected that for the agriculture and veterinary courses the cut-off may increase because of the NEET confusion. As far as medicine is concerned, the admission criteria are not clear.

Virudhunagar has topped among the districts with 97.85% pass percentage.