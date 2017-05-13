Telangana: Reopen Dharna Chowk by May 15, says Opposition

TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, TJAC chairman M. Kodandaram and leaders of all political parties stage a protest seeking reopening of the Dharna Chowk at Indira Park, in front of the Assembly on Friday. — DC

Hyderabad: The entire Opposition, including various social and political organisations, staged a silent protest at Gun Park near the state Assembly on Friday against the closure of Dharna Chowk at Indira Park.

The protesters warned the government to reopen it by May 15 or face a huge protest rally on that day. Organised by Telangana Political Joint Action Committee and its chairman M. Kodandaram, the silent protest was attended by leaders of various Opposition parties including N. Uttam Kumar Reddy (Congress), L. Ramana (TD), T. Veerabhadram (CPM), Aziz Pasha (CPI), N.V.S.S. Prabhakar (BJP) besides academicians like Chukka Ramaiah.

Prof. Kodandaram later told newsmen that the people and people’s organisations and representatives were equally concerned over the state government’s abrupt decision to close the Dharna Chowk. He said that everyone was concerned about suppression of the democratic right to dissent.

He said that the TJAC was giving government till May 15 to rescind the prohibitory orders imposed on the Dharna Chowk.