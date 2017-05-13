Tamil Nadu Plus-2 results: Tharika, first transgender, clears exam

CHENNAI: Grace Banu, a transgender-engineer, ran from pillar to post to get her adopted daughter Tharika Banu get enrolled in a government higher secondary school as a “transgender student”. And on Friday when Tharika emerged victorious in the plus-2 examinations, all the hard work and struggle that Grace went through paid off.

Tharika, a student of Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ambattur here, scored 537 marks in Science stream and owes her success to her adopted mother Grace.

A native of Thoothukudi district, Tharika appeared for the plus-2 exams this March against several odds as the first transgender candidate in Tamil Nadu.

“Admission in school was difficult as no institution was ready to take her in. Even protests did not work in this case and finally I convinced the district education officer to allow her to be admitted in Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ambattur,” Grace Banu told Deccan Chronicle.

The school education dept also acknowledged that Tharika is the first registered transgender student to have appeared and cleared plus-2 examinations. Though she did not score high marks, Tharika says her success will empower other transgender children and encourage them to pursue education. “We are ready to study and get empowered, but what is lacking is acceptance from the society. Our community is very supportive, but we wish the same from all sections of society,” said Tharika.

Tharika aspires to be a doctor, but was not allowed to appear for Neet. She appeals that govt and educational in-stitutions render support and encouragement for transgender for them to get empowered. “Government should allow transgender in medical exams also, but before that, we want our individuality to be accepted by all sections of society,” Tharika said.