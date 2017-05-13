 LIVE !  :  David Warner led from the front as Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a place in the playoffs. (Photo: PTI) IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad seal playoff berth, beat Gujarat Lions by 8 wickets
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Over 100 militants active in south Kashmir, Army launches ops to neutralise them

PTI
Published May 13, 2017, 7:07 pm IST
Updated May 13, 2017, 7:07 pm IST
Meanwhile, Army and J&K Police are trying to dissuade the local youth from joining militancy by engaging with their families.
Army personnel. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Army personnel. (Photo: PTI/File)

Behibagh: More than 100 militants are active in south Kashmir, which has witnessed a spurt in terror activities recently, and operations are underway to neutralise them, a top Army officer said in Behibagh on Saturday.

Major General BS Raju, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Victor Force, which is responsible for security in south Kashmir, also said that the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police are trying to dissuade the local youth from joining militancy by engaging with their families.

He said a full scale cordon-and-search operation, like the one conducted in Shopian recently, will be carried out only in places where the army's operations are hampered.

“We get to listen that the situation is out of control. But it is very much in control," said Raju in Behibagh after visiting the family of Lt Ummer Fayaz, who was abducted and killed by militants three days back while on leave.

"I am aware of the presence of the militants in the area (south Kashmir) and I must tell you that because of the high vegetation that is there, they are having slight amount of freedom but we are doing operations in a way to restrict their movement and subsequently neutralize them, the GoC told reporters.

Several areas of south Kashmir, including Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian, have been witnessing repeated militant attacks on security forces in the recent months.

There have also been a number of incidents of weapon- snatching and stone-pelting, including by college students. Responding to questions, Maj Gen Raju said there are more than 100 militants in south Kashmir and most of them are locals.

"We are also ensuring that new recruitment is prevented and preventive operations are taking place wherein we areengaging with the families of the people and the students who are likely to get onto this track.

"So, a joint effort is being made by the army, the police and the civil administration to ensure that this scourge of militancy does not spread," the army commander said.

He said while the situation is "calm in general", there is little bit of agitation in few educational institutes which leads to some violence.

The life is going on normally, the schools are functioning normally in 95 per cent of the schools. I visited many government schools. It is only a few schools where there is a little bit of agitation which leads to some violence because of the stone pelting that they are doing and because of the reaction of the police," Maj Gen Raju said.

He said students are filled with enthusiasm and want to move forward in life in which the army would provide them every support.

"There are four to five colleges, 40-50 students who create ruckus. Some virus has entered them which we have to remove. I am sure that the summer will be peaceful," he added.

Referring to the massive search operation conducted by the security forces in Shopian district on May 4, the army commander said such actions would be taken only at places where anti-militancy operations are interfered with.

"The army is here for maintaining peace and we will make efforts so that peace prevails. We hear media reports that the army is conducting massive search operations. I want to say that we will launch such an operation only where we think that the situation is a bit bad or the place where there is interference in army’s operation, he said.

At other places, specific intelligence-based operations will continue so that common people do not face any hardships, he added.

In view of Lt Fayaz's killing, the army commander was asked whether there was any advisory like the one issued by the state police asking its personnel to refrain from visiting their homes for some time.

"There is no such advisory but yes, we have said that anybody (local army man) who is coming into the areas (to visit their homes), he should inform the nearest army camp so that we can provide security to him," he said.

Tags: militants, south kashmir, army, search operation
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

Lifestyle Gallery

Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Microsoft’s Fluent Design Language enhances Windows 10 appearance

The new design theme aims to make Windows 10 a pleasant experience rather than solely a productivity oriented OS. (Photo: Engadget)
 

Video: Superhuman biker survives after crashing into truck which burst into flames

The bike immediately caught fire and so did the part of the truck and in no time the biker was on fire.
 

'Ransomware' virus hits computers of AP cops, could spread to more systems

the ransomware could be spread on several other office computers as well, which could be known only when the offices re-open on Monday.
 

Video: Fearless man saves suicidal girl from jumping in front of speeding train

The CCTV footage from the Putian station in Southeast China was posted on Youtube and now has over 57,000 views. (Photo: Youtube)
 

An iPhone case that works as a coffee dispenser

People just need to feed one of them into the side of the case and heat it up. The Italian company doesn't go into specifics about how it plans to pull off the case.
 

Global ransomware attack: What is it, how did it spread and how to prevent it

The ransomware has been identified a new variant of "WannaCry" that had the ability to automatically spread across large networks by exploiting a known bug in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Osmanabad: Youth Congress activists show black flags to Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)

Zakir Musa quits Hizbul after outfit distances itself from his beheading remark

Kashmiri militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. (Photo: videograb)

Kerala CM says RSS worker's killing unfortunate; BJP demands AFSPA in Kannur

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI)

Haryana: Woman gangraped, killed; body bitten by stray dogs found in Rohtak

(Representational image)

Militants open fire on security forces in J&K's Tral

(Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham