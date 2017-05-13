Nation, Current Affairs

NCERT to replace map showing Aksai Chin as disputed area in class 12 textbook

PTI
Published May 13, 2017, 8:06 pm IST
Updated May 13, 2017, 9:00 pm IST
The decision was taken after several posts on social media highlighted the issue in the textbook titled 'Contemporary World Politics'.
(Representational image/File)
 (Representational image/File)

New Delhi: The NCERT has decided to replace a map of East and South East Asia in a class 12 Political Science textbook which depicted Aksai Chin as a disputed area.

The decision was taken after several posts on social media highlighted the issue in the textbook titled 'Contemporary World Politics', which was published in 2007, and has not been revised since then, but only reprinted.

According to the NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training), the map was prepared by the University of Texas and comes with a disclaimer that the boundary representation is not necessarily authoritative.

"The Chapter 4, 'Alternative Centres of Power', focuses on the European Union, ASEAN and China. The map which figures on page 56 is not a map of India, but a map of East and South East Asia," it said.

Aksai Chin has been under the unlawful occupation of China. In the map, the border between India and China, near Aksai Chin, is marked with dotted lines to indicate the dispute. The Indian claim over the area is mentioned.

"Later in this chapter, the topic under the heading 'India - China Relations' refers to competing territorial claims in Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin.

"Aksai Chin is shown as an integral part of India in the map of India and its neighbours on page 149. However, the map on page 56 will be replaced with a map of Southeast Asia in the reprint edition," NCERT added in a statement.

Tags: ncert, aksai chin, disputed area, political science textbook
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now you will be able to copy-paste from PC to your smartphone

The feature will require all of your devices to be logged in with your Microsoft account.
 

Microsoft’s Fluent Design Language enhances Windows 10 appearance

The new design theme aims to make Windows 10 a pleasant experience rather than solely a productivity oriented OS. (Photo: Engadget)
 

Video: Superhuman biker survives after crashing into truck which burst into flames

The bike immediately caught fire and so did the part of the truck and in no time the biker was on fire.
 

'Ransomware' virus hits computers of AP cops, could spread to more systems

the ransomware could be spread on several other office computers as well, which could be known only when the offices re-open on Monday.
 

Video: Fearless man saves suicidal girl from jumping in front of speeding train

The CCTV footage from the Putian station in Southeast China was posted on Youtube and now has over 57,000 views. (Photo: Youtube)
 

An iPhone case that works as a coffee dispenser

People just need to feed one of them into the side of the case and heat it up. The Italian company doesn't go into specifics about how it plans to pull off the case.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K Police busts LeT module, special police officer among 7 arrested

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Govt mulling natural death cover for workers going abroad: VK Singh

Cabinet Minister VK Singh (Photo: PTI)

Free uniform to 2.3 lakh students in Kerala this year

School children. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Over 100 militants active in south Kashmir, ops on to neutralise them

Army personnel. (Photo: PTI/File)

Osmanabad: Youth Congress activists show black flags to Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham