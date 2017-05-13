Nation, Current Affairs

Militants open fire on security forces in J&K's Tral

PTI
Published May 13, 2017, 1:33 pm IST
Updated May 13, 2017, 1:33 pm IST
A cordon and search operation has been launched to track them and reinforcements have also been rushed to seal the escape routes.
(Photo: PTI/Representational)
 (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Srinagar: Militants on Saturday opened fire on security forces in a village in Tral town of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, following which a cordon and search operation was launched to nab them.

The security forces were patrolling Seer village of Tral when unidentified militants opened fire on them, triggering a brief gunfight, a police official said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty, he said.

He said a cordon and search operation has been launched to track them.

Reinforcements have also been rushed to seal the escape routes, the official said, adding there was no fresh contact with the militants and efforts are on to flush them out.

Tags: militants, army patrol unit, tral, security forces, patrolling unit
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

