Kochi Metro to employ 23 transgenders

Kochi: As many as 23 transgenders figure in the first list of 530 Kudumbashree members who have been selected for the Kochi Metro jobs. They will be appointed at ticket counters and housekeeping sections based on their qualifications. It is for the first time that a government-owned company is providing employment to transgenders.

The women and transgenders who have been appointed after written tests and interviews will be deployed in the 11 stations of Kochi Metro’s Aluva – Palarivattom corridor. The selected persons were given training in soft and technical skills and are safety-trained.

They are ready to join the jobs in sections like ticket vending, housekeeping, parking, customer relations and gardening. A few of them will join the canteen at the coach maintenance depot at Muttom.

“The initiative is a signal to indicate the humane face of Kerala society. This will be a path-breaking attempt and we are hopeful that the maiden attempt will be a big success. If successful, the members of the community will be given employment opportunities in Water Metro,” KMRL chief Elias George had said earlier while announcing the decision to recruit them.

Meanwhile, Kudumbashree Mission district coordinator Tany Thomas told DC that deployment of the staff has not been done. “We are waiting for the final list for deploying them. Once we get the direction, the staff, including the 23 transgenders, will be posted at different sections of the Metro.”

As per the instruction of KMRL, a few of the selected staff have joined for the service trials of Metro, she added.