Telangana CM likely to announce new schemes on formation day

Hyderabad: The state government plans to make the third Telangana state formation day celebrations on June 2 a memorable event. Incidentally, the TRS government also completes three years in office on the same day.

Cultural programmes highlighting the culture and traditions of TS were part of the celebrations in the two earlier anniversaries, but this year, the government plans to celebrate the event by launching new welfare schemes.

The new schemes are being readied for the launch by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on June 2.

Mr Rao had announced single woman monthly pension scheme, KCR Kits for pregnant women, sheep rearing scheme, residential degree colleges for ST girls etc. over the past few months.

A few beneficiaries of these schemes will be invited for celebrations and government will hand over allotment letters/ benefits to them on the occasion. While CM will hand over the benefits in state capital, in-charge ministers will distribute them in districts and MLAs in local constituencies.

Nearly 10,000 acres of land will also be distributed as part of 3-acres land distribution scheme for Dalits.

“Beneficiaries of single woman pension scheme will be given Rs 2,000 at a time for the months of April and May on June 2. From July 1, they will receive Rs 1,000 per month,” said Jupally Krishna Rao, panchayat raj minister.

The government changed the theme of celebrations this year with election atmosphere setting in for 2019 general elections.

“All departments are working overtime to finalise the list of beneficiaries for various welfare schemes for June 2 launch. The CM’s speech to be delivered on the occasion will focus on welfare schemes, the significant chunk of the Budget being spent for the welfare of people and the number of people to benefit from these schemes,” TRS sources said.

During 2015 and 2016 anniversary celebrations, cultural programmes were held on a grand scale on Tank Bund and Necklace Road.

With T-sentiment running high following the formation of Telangana state after an nearly a near 60 years of struggle, the government has set the theme for celebrations highlighting the culture and traditions of Telangana citing that they were neglected in undivided AP.