Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana CM likely to announce new schemes on formation day

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 13, 2017, 2:21 am IST
Updated May 13, 2017, 3:05 am IST
Nearly 10,000 acres of land will also be distributed as part of 3-acres land distribution scheme for Dalits.
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.
 Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: The state government plans to make the third Telangana state formation day celebrations on June 2 a memorable event. Incidentally, the TRS government also completes three years in office on the same day.

Cultural programmes highlighting the culture and traditions of TS were part of the celebrations in the two earlier anniversaries, but this year, the government plans to celebrate the event by launching new welfare schemes.

The new schemes are being readied for the launch by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on June 2.

Mr Rao had announced single woman monthly pension scheme, KCR Kits for pregnant women, sheep rearing scheme, residential degree colleges for ST girls etc. over the past few months.

A few beneficiaries of these schemes will be invited for celebrations and government will hand over allotment letters/ benefits to them on the occasion. While CM will hand over the benefits in state capital, in-charge ministers will distribute them in districts and MLAs in local constituencies.

Nearly 10,000 acres of land will also be distributed as part of 3-acres land distribution scheme for Dalits.

“Beneficiaries of single woman pension scheme will be given Rs 2,000 at a time for the months of April and May on June 2. From July 1, they will receive Rs 1,000 per month,” said Jupally Krishna Rao, panchayat raj minister.

The government changed the theme of celebrations this year with election atmosphere setting in for 2019 general elections.

“All departments are working overtime to finalise the list of beneficiaries for various welfare schemes for June 2 launch. The CM’s speech to be delivered on the occasion will focus on welfare schemes, the significant chunk of the Budget being spent for the welfare of people and the number of people to benefit from these schemes,” TRS sources said.

During 2015 and 2016 anniversary celebrations, cultural programmes were held on a grand scale on Tank Bund and Necklace Road.

With T-sentiment running high following the formation of Telangana state after an nearly a near 60 years of struggle, the government has set the theme for celebrations highlighting the culture and traditions of Telangana citing that they were neglected in undivided AP.

Tags: chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

The government issued orders sanctioning Rs 300 crore to pay pension to single women for the remaining months of this fiscal from June 2017 to March 2018.

Telangana single woman pension plan gets good response

Applications are being accepted in all Mee Seva centres, MRO and RDO offices.
11 May 2017 1:06 AM
K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana working on own crop insurance scheme

In the proposed scheme, the state government will contribute a major portion of funds and collect a nominal premium from the farmers.
10 May 2017 2:59 AM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung launches its latest Z4 with Tizen 3.0

The Samsung Z4 is first Tizen powered phone to feature a 2.5D curved glass display.
 

Padma Bhushan awardee couple from Chennai wins hearts in Vodafone ad

The response has been tremendous (Photo: YouTube)
 

Yemen: Al-Qaeda recruiting through quiz; AK-47 for first prize

Al-Qaeda’s Yemeni branch, one of the most active in the militant network, has taken advantage of the chaos in the country to strengthen its positions, particularly in remote southern regions. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Sarkar 3 movie review: Beneath power lies nothing

A still from the film.
 

Players must act responsibly, says Virender Sehwag after Kanpur police arrest bookies

"You can keep enormous security, but they can't stop anything if the player wants to do something (unlawful). It's the player's own responsibility to ensure that no one questions your integrity," said Virender Sehwag. (Photo: PTI)
 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra pulls a casting coup by roping Ranveer, Ranbir and Deepika in?

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

GHMC to make fire NoC a must for all shops in Hyderabad

Fire fighters struggle to douse a fire which broke out at about 8.30 pm on Friday at Lakdikapul. The fire broke out in an electronics shop at Vasavi Seva Kendram on the second floor. Four fire tenders took two hours to fight the fire, officials said. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

GHMC resumes financial aid for ex-champs

GHMC

HMDA staff to collect toll on ORR from July

Outer Ring Road (ORR)

GHMC halts approvals of hoardings

Owners holding licences for unipole hoardings have been asked not to advertise for clients during this season.

ISRO to launch GSLV mark III on June 5

Isro chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar delivers the A.V. Rama Rao Technology lecture at the CSIR –IICT auditorium as part of the National Technology day celebrations on Friday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham