Nation, Current Affairs

Pak shelling leaves two dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district

Published May 13, 2017, 10:56 pm IST
Updated May 14, 2017, 1:33 am IST
Choudhary said that in the zero to five kilometre range from the LoC in Nowshera as many as 51 schools have been closed.
A security personnel taking a civilian to a GMC hospital in Jammu after she was injured in cross-border firing by Pakistan. (Photo: PTI)
 A security personnel taking a civilian to a GMC hospital in Jammu after she was injured in cross-border firing by Pakistan. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Two civilians were killed and three others wounded, one of them critically, in the Pakistani firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday.

As the Indian troops responded to the latest ceasefire violation “strongly and effectively”, the exchange of fire eight civilians including five women are reported to have been injured in PoK. The officials in Jammu and Rajouri said that the Pakistani firing involving use of 82 mm and 120 mm mortar shells besides small arms was underway causing havoc in 14 villages in Rajouri’s Nowshera and Manjakot sectors.  

Rajouri’s DC Shahid Iqbal Choudhary told this newspaper over the phone that 87 schools with an enrollment of 4,457 students falling in close proximity to the LoC have been closed till further orders in view of the skirmishes. Some schools in neighbouring Poonch district too have been shut as a precautionary measure, reports received here said.

The firing by the Pakistani troops which began at 7.15 am on Saturday has also damaged several residential houses and other properties in Jhanger, Bhawani and Laam areas of Nowshera sector besides leaving livestock dead or injured. Choudhary said, “Firing is going on. The critically injured civilian has been referred to a Jammu hospital for advanced treatment.” He also said that in all eight villages in Nowshera sector and six in neighbouring Manjakot sector have been affected in the firing from across the LoC.

He said that more than 150 border dwellers had shifted to safer locations following an earlier round of firing along the de facto border but others who may want to move out could not do it because the road leading to these villages is also in the line of fire. “There are already more than 150 people in the camps but we can’t evacuate others because the approach road is also in the line of fire. It would be risky to take them out of their dwellings while heavy firing is going on,” Choudhary said.

The police officials said that a mortar shell landed in a private house in Jhanger village soon after the Pakistani troops in their latest violation of November 2003 ceasefire started targeting the Indian forwards posts and civilians areas on Saturday morning. This resulted in instant death of two persons and injuries to others. “The Pakistani troops besides small arms used 82mm and 120mm mortars in Baba Khori and others areas along the LoC,” said a police officer. The Army and police sources said that the Indian troops responded “effectively” using the same calibre weapons. Confirming it, Jammu-based defence spokesman Lt. Col. Manish Mehta said, “The own forces are retaliating to the unprovoked Pakistan firing strongly and effectively”. He added, “The Pakistani troops initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic weapons, 82 mm and 120 mm  mortars from 7.15 am”.

Following the renewed skirmishes, the authorities have ordered immediate closure of all the educational institutions falling within two kilometres from the de facto border in Rajouri district. Choudhary said that in the zero to five kilometre range from the LoC in Nowshera as many as 51 schools have been closed. “Besides, 36 schools located in Dandesar, Doongi and Manjakote will also remain closed for next three days.” He informed that during the ceasefire violation, at least, two schools were damaged in Jhangar area of Nowshera on Saturday while a mortar shell hit Middle School Thathiali in Manjakote area. He said, “The decision to close the schools in the area has been taken to ensure safety of the students and the staff”.

The officials in Muzaffarabad, the capital of PoK, said that eight civilians including five women were injured in the Indian firing in Khuiratta and Charhoi sectors of Kotli district and Samahni sector of neighbouring Bhimber district. They added that the casualties could rise as shelling was continuing in some areas.

Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement alleged that the Indian firing was “unprovoked” and said that the Pakistani troops are “befittingly” responding to it. Chaudhary Zulqarnain Sarfaraz, the SSP of Kotli, said that the Indian troops resumed shelling and targeting civilian populations at 7am (PST) “without any provocation”. He was quoted by Dawn newspaper as saying, “The shelling had been intense and indiscriminate for about one and a half hours, but it has stopped now.” However, Chaudhary Guftaar Hussain, the DC of Bhimber district said that the firing and shelling was going on in Samahni sector.

On Wednesday night, a 35-year-old woman Akhtar Bi was killed and her husband Muhammad Hanief, 40, was critically injured in the Pakistani firing. About forty farm animals were also killed and 27 residential houses and a school were damaged in the firing and shelling from across the LoC in Laam area of Nowshera sector.

Next day, Pakistani authorities reported the death of a man and injuries to two other civilians including a woman in the Indian firing and shelling in PoK.  Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh was summoned to the Foreign Office in Islamabad over what the Pakistani authorities alleged were fresh ceasefire violations on the LoC and “deliberate targeting of civilians” by the Indian troops which it said was “condemnable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws”. The Pakistani authorities have said that the areas on their side of the LoC affected by firing fall in Tandar, Subzkot, Khuiratta, Baroh, Bagsar and Khanjar sectors.

Following the escalation, many border dwellers started leaving their homes and relocate to safer locations mainly in and around Nowshera town. In Rajouri district, the authorities ordered closure of all schools and other educational institutions falling within the two kilometre range from the LoC as a precautionary measure. Also the schools where relief camps for the displaced border dwellers have been set up remained closed on the second consecutive day on Saturday. The district administration had earlier alerted emergency services to deal the situation in view of the firing and resultant heightening tensions. Also, the authorities had, in the wake of Wednesday’s firing, sounded alert in several villages falling close to the LoC including Pukherni, Qila Darhal, Sarya, Khamba, Laam and Jhangar.

On Friday, a BSF man suffered minor injury when Pakistani Rangers violated the ceasefire along International Border (called working boundary by Pakistan). The government had in April informed Rajya Sabha that Pakistani security forces had violated the ceasefire 268 times in the last one year resulting into the death of nine persons. Replying to a question, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre had said that between April 2016 and March 2017, the maximum of 88 violations were witnessed in November 2016 followed by 78 in October 2016 and 22 in March this year.

Tags: line of control, rajouri, mortars
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Related Stories

Army personnel. (Photo: PTI/File)

Over 100 militants active in south Kashmir, ops on to neutralise them

Meanwhile, Army and J&K Police are trying to dissuade the local youth from joining militancy by engaging with their families.
13 May 2017 7:07 PM
Indian army soldiers take positions near the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri near Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 2 civilians killed, 3 injured as Pak fires 120 mm mortar bombs along LoC

This is third ceasefire violation along Indo-Pak border in J&K in past three days.
13 May 2017 10:17 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now you will be able to copy-paste from PC to your smartphone

The feature will require all of your devices to be logged in with your Microsoft account.
 

Microsoft’s Fluent Design Language enhances Windows 10 appearance

The new design theme aims to make Windows 10 a pleasant experience rather than solely a productivity oriented OS. (Photo: Engadget)
 

Video: Superhuman biker survives after crashing into truck which burst into flames

The bike immediately caught fire and so did the part of the truck and in no time the biker was on fire.
 

'Ransomware' virus hits computers of AP cops, could spread to more systems

the ransomware could be spread on several other office computers as well, which could be known only when the offices re-open on Monday.
 

Video: Fearless man saves suicidal girl from jumping in front of speeding train

The CCTV footage from the Putian station in Southeast China was posted on Youtube and now has over 57,000 views. (Photo: Youtube)
 

An iPhone case that works as a coffee dispenser

People just need to feed one of them into the side of the case and heat it up. The Italian company doesn't go into specifics about how it plans to pull off the case.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K Police busts LeT module, special police officer among 7 arrested

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Govt mulling natural death cover for workers going abroad: VK Singh

Cabinet Minister VK Singh (Photo: PTI)

Free uniform to 2.3 lakh students in Kerala this year

School children. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

NCERT to replace map showing Aksai Chin as disputed area in class 12 textbook

(Representational image/File)

Over 100 militants active in south Kashmir, ops on to neutralise them

Army personnel. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham