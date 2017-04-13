Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu bypoll cannot be held on May 14: State EC to Madras HC

PTI
Published Apr 13, 2017, 6:43 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2017, 6:43 pm IST
The State Election Commission has filed a petition in the Madras High Court that they are ready to conduct the election by July end.
Madras HC. (Photo: File)
 Madras HC. (Photo: File)

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that the polling to the local bodies cannot be held by May 14 in view of 'practical difficulties'.

The State Election Commission has filed a petition in the Madras High Court that they are ready to conduct the election by July end.

Earlier, moving an intervening petition, social activist A. Narayanan, relying on a five- judge directive of the Supreme Court, contended that the elections to local body cannot be deferred beyond six months after the expiry of the current term.

Noting how the Commission can be forced to conduct elections, when they claim that there are practical difficulties, the First Bench of Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G. Ramesh and Justice R.M.T. Teeka Raman direction the Commission to file a detailed counter explaining the difficulties.

On February 22, a Division Bench of the court directed the Commission to conduct the local body elections in Tamil Nadu no later than May 14.

The Commission was also directed to "truthfully" comply with the directions issued earlier by a single judge, including making mandatory the filing of affidavits declaring criminal antecedents of candidates and uploading them on the commission's website.

Tags: tnsec, madras hc, tamil nadu bypoll
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People share their most awkward moments while having sex

Muscle cramps topped the list (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' movie trailer is a treat for Sachin Tendulkar fans

Directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams,' will be the third movie, based on an Indian cricketer after 'Azhar' and 'MS Dhoni - the untold story'. (Photo: AP)
 

'Whoever wants Azadi, leave now': Gambhir slams manhandling of CRPF jawans in Kashmir

The ex-India opening pair of Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag showed support for the CRPF jawans, who were manhandled by a number of Kashmiri youth. (Photo: AFP)
 

Serie A giants AC Milan sold to Chinese-backed consortium

AC Milan have been owned by former 3-time Italy prime minister Silvio Berlusconi since 1986. (Photo: AFP)
 

Throwback Thursday: This picture of Big B and Ranbir is way too winsome!

A throwback picture of Ranbir Kapoor as a kid, shared by Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.
 

Man breaks his penis while having aggressive sex, saved by surgery

Being adventurous in bed also needs care (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Peaceful' Srinagar repoll records J&K's lowest ever turnout of 2 per cent

Kashmiri women hide their faces from cameras to conceal their identity as they arrive to cast their votes during a re-polling of a by-election for a vacant seat in Dooniwari. (Photo: AP)

If Pak executes Jadhav, it will be treated as murder of Indian national: Govt

An image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016, is shown during a press conference by Pakistan's army spokesman and the Information Minister, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Indian High Commission in Pak to make fresh request for consular access to Jadhav

Former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)

Modi congratulates BJP workers for victory in assembly bypolls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

1.68% votes cast till 2 pm in Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll

Paramilitary soldiers guard outside a polling station during a re-polling of a by-election for a vacant seat in Dooniwari. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham