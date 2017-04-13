Permit cock fight, Veera Vilayattu Sangam pleads in Madras High Court

Chennai: Close on the heels of Jallikattu, an association has approached the Madras high court to direct the police to permit traditional cock fight play events. Veera Vilayattu Sangam, represented by its president V.M. Kadhirvel has filed the petition to direct the inspector of police, Alandhurai police station in Coimbatore to permit it to conduct cock fight function in Nadhegoundanpudur village in the district between April 20 and 24.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M. Sundar, before whom the petition came up for hearing impleaded Animal Welfare Board of India and Union Ministry of Environment and Forest as respondents in the case and posted to April 19, further hearing of the case. According to petitioner, villagers have been celebrating functions for cattle and domestic birds traditionally. Seval Sandai or cock fight was one such event being celebrated in the village from time immemorial. The cocks participating in the event were not fed with artificial food and medicine.

The villagers had celebrated the function from 2012 to 2014 peacefully with the participation of farmers and villagers. This year, the permission was denied following which they filed a petition. This court dismissed it granting liberty to the petitioner to make a fresh representation to the police seeking permission. But police also rejected it. In the representation itself, the petitioner gave an undertaking that th-ere will not be gambling or law and order problem. There would be qualified veterinarian who would diagnose the cocks.

Therefore, the apprehension raised by the police was totally unwarranted. When the state government has enacted a new law and protect the events like jallikattu/bull taming, preventing the petitioner from conducting similar traditional play was arbitrary and violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, he contended.