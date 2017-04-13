People of Israel waiting for your visit: Netanyahu to Modi

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said the people of his country were eagerly waiting for the "historic" visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He stated this in a tweet while responding to a message of greeting by Modi.

"Thank you, my friend, for your kind holiday greeting. The people of Israel eagerly await your historic visit," Netanyahu tweeted, which was re-tweeted by the PMO.

Two days back, Modi had tweeted, "Khag Sameach Khaverim". In Hebrew, it is used as a greeting for the holidays.

Modi is expected to travel to Israel some time in the next few months.