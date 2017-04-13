Nation, Current Affairs

Painful to hear about farmer suicides, TN govt not doing enough: SC

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 13, 2017, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2017, 1:16 pm IST
SC directed the Edappadi Palanisamy government in Tamil Nadu to file a detailed reply.
Tamil Nadu farmers during their protest demanding loan waiver and compensation for crop failure, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the Tamil Nadu government for ‘not taking enough measures’ to prevent farmer suicides in the state.

According to ANI, the Supreme Court said it was "painful to hear farmers are committing suicide and the state government is not taking enough steps".

It directed the Edappadi Palanisamy government in Tamil Nadu to file a detailed reply in the case.

In a significant order, the Madras High Court had on April 4 directed the Tamil Nadu government to waive loans of all drought-hit farmers and restrained cooperative societies and banks from recovering their dues.

It noted that the state's financial situation was grim and it was single handedly shouldering the debt burden in a drought year in which farmers were committing suicide and suggested that the Centre come forward to extend financial help to Tamil Nadu "during this difficult situation."

A division bench comprising Justices S Nagamuthu and M V Muralidaran gave the order of waiving the loans while allowing a petition by National South Indian River Interlinking Agriculturists Association.

The bench heard the petition even as Tamil Nadu farmers continued their protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi into the third week.

"We are aware that the state's financial situation is grim. The Chief Secretary in her letter to the Advocate General also reiterated the same. The government is already single handedly shouldering the burden of Rs 5,780 crore and it will be an additional burden to bear Rs 1,980.33 crore."

In this difficult situation, the central government cannot be a silent spectator and should come forward to extend help to the state government to share the burden, the court said.

It directed the cooperation, food and consumer protection department and registrar of cooperative societies to extend the crop loan waiver scheme under two Government Orders of 2016, to all farmers, including those whose landholding was more than five acres.

"We further direct the department to issue necessary consequential order extending the impugned scheme to all farmers. The order shall be issued within three months from today," the bench said.

