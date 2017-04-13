Nation, Current Affairs

New EVMs or elections on ballot paper, UP poll panel tells EC

ANI
Published Apr 13, 2017, 9:11 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2017, 9:33 pm IST
Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to either provide new Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) or allow them to conduct the municipal polls using ballot paper.

"The upcoming municipal polls cannot be held on EVMs from 2006 batch due to technical faults," the State Election Commission's letter read.

The local body elections will be held in July in Uttar Pradesh.

In the last municipal elections in 2011, EVMs were used.

The State Election Commission's demand indicates that the existing EVMs have become outdated.

The red-flagging by the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission assumes significance in the wake of ongoing political controversy of the authenticity of polls conducted using EVMs.

Tags: evms, up election commission, election commission of india, up bypolls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

