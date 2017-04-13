Modi slams Opposition parties for stalling OBC panel Bill in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the Opposition for stalling the passage of a bill in Rajya Sabha which would have given constitutional status to the National Commission for Socially and Educa-tionally Backward Classes (NCSEBC), which is to replace the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC).

Among other things, once the bill becomes a law, states will not be able to add or delete castes from the backward classes’ list without Parliament’s approval.

Addressing the party’s OBC MPs in Parliament, who thanked him for bringing in the legislation, Mr Modi expressed surprise at the Opposition’s stand as, he said, members of all parties had been urging him to bring in the legislation.

“The bill was passed unanimously in the Lok Sabha but blocked in the Rajya Sabha (by the Opposition). Denying the backward sections their rights with such negative politics is regrettable,” Mr Modi told party MPs.