Nation, Current Affairs

Modi slams Opposition parties for stalling OBC panel Bill in Rajya Sabha

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 13, 2017, 1:55 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2017, 2:54 am IST
Once the bill becomes a law, states will not be able to add or delete castes from the backward classes’ list.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the Opposition for stalling the passage of a bill in Rajya Sabha which would have given constitutional status to the National Commission for Socially and Educa-tionally Backward Classes (NCSEBC), which is to replace the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC).

Among other things, once the bill becomes a law, states will not be able to add or delete castes from the backward classes’ list without Parliament’s approval.

Addressing the party’s OBC MPs in Parliament, who thanked him for bringing in the legislation, Mr Modi expressed surprise at the Opposition’s stand as, he said, members of all parties had been urging him to bring in the legislation.

“The bill was passed unanimously in the Lok Sabha but blocked in the Rajya Sabha (by the Opposition). Denying the backward sections their rights with such negative politics is regrettable,” Mr Modi told party MPs.

Tags: pm modi, rajya sabha, ncbc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Modi most followed world leader on Instagram

Modi, who has put out 101 posts till date, is also the most "effective world leader" on the platform, said a global study.
12 Apr 2017 8:33 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File/PTI)

Toilets first: This portrayal of Deewar has Narendra Modi cracking up

Modi couldn’t help cracking up at the poster which was tweeted to the Prime Minister by a follower.
12 Apr 2017 2:02 PM

Entertainment Gallery

While Shah Rukh Khan met Aanand L Rai reportedly for dicussions on their film, other Bollywood stars were also spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh meets Aanand L Rai; Kangana, Kareena, others get snapped
The team of Vidya Balan's upcoming drama 'Begum Jaan' promoted their film in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya Balan and team take Begum Jaan promotions to Delhi
Hrithik Roshan and the team of 'Kaabil' celebrated the success of the film on Tuesday in Mumbai, where they also announced the winners of a competition. The actor was also seen on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' later on. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik celebrates Kaabil success with fans, grooves on Nach Baliye
Numerous Bollywood stars and celebrities were other fields were present for the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Alia, Hirani, Jeetendra, other stars make appearances at awards show
Bollywood stars were among the celebrities who attended the celebrations of the IPL team Mumbai Indians' 10-year journey in the field of cricket hosted by the owner Mukesh Ambani late Monday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, John, Raveena, others attend Mumbai Indians' celebrations
Salman Khan and numerous other stars launched the autobiography, 'The Hit Girl' of yesteryear actress Asha Parekh in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan, other stars launch Asha Parekh's autobiography
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017: Umpires make glaring error during Sunrisers Hyderabad-Mumbai Indians match

The on-field umpires, Nitin Menon and CK Nandan, for the Mumbai Indians versus Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Wednesday made a goof-up of sorts, as they missed out on a simple detail. (Photo: BCCI)
 

1,470 economists, including 6 Nobel laureates sign pro-immigrant letter to Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Ranbir Kapoor has phenomenally transformed to an older Sanjay Dutt

Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt.
 

UK: On 100th anniversary, Sabarmati Ashram’s story presented in documentary

The film sheds light on Gandhi's life in the Ashram. (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Man makes 'ice pops' using condoms to heal wife's vagina post childbirth

It can help with bruises and swelling (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Man throws cigarette butt in sewer hole causing it to explode

The man was thrown to the ground (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Raids show I-T violation by HMTV boss’ chit firm

Based on information provided by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), of suspicious deposits of Rs 90 crore in demonetised currency, income-tax officials searched the offices and branches of the chit fund company as well as the residences of the heads of the chit funds in 30 locations in TS and AP (Representational Image)

Unhappy with your park? Write to GHMC

he GHMC spends lakhs of rupees on the maintenance of each park and wants to know where exactly the money is going if the facilities are missing.

Hyderabad: Traffic curbs tomorrow for Dr BR Ambedkar fete

Traffic from Kattamai-samma temple towards Ambedkar statue via Lower Tank Bund will be diverted to Telugu Talli flyover towards Ravindra Bharathi.

Hyderabad: No water for 15 days in Malakpet

Authorities are also repairing the supply line that was affected by rust – the lines had allowed contaminants to mix with the drinking water. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: In her, lakes find a vociferous champion

The GHMC and HMDA’s lake protection committee is toothless. I request the government to list all the lakes, dig out maps to identify full tank levels and buffer zones, and accordingly act on encroachers — Lubna Sarawath, Activist
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham