Nation, Current Affairs

India vs Pakistan over Kulbhushan: Everything that happened today

PTI
Published Apr 13, 2017, 9:34 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2017, 9:34 pm IST
MEA said that the Indian government is unaware of the whereabouts of former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav.
Alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav. (Photo: Videograb)
 Alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav. (Photo: Videograb)

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the Indian government is not aware of the whereabouts of former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court.

MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said that Pakistan had not shared with India any details of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s location, or his condition, adding that Pakistan's 'indefensible' verdict is a violation of basic norms of law, justice and international relations.

Following the multiple rejections for consular access, India has also decided to renew attempts to file a fresh request to Pakistan.

"Kulbhushan Jadhav is a kidnapped innocent Indian, who is a retired officer of the Indian Navy. And these two facts were communicated to Pakistan one year ago when the matter of his illegal custody came to our knowledge. We had made 13 requests for the consular access, but it was denied by the Pakistan," MEA official spokesperson Gopal Baglay told the media here.

India also reiterated its stance, warning Pakistan that execution of Jadhav would considered as murder by the country.

"We have given a strong message to authorities in Pakistan that the way in which the verdict has been given by the army court, is not transparent and not in accordance with bilateral relations between the two nations," said Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre.

Alleging that the processes involved were not transparent, Bhamre said, "If this verdict is implemented, we will consider it as murder of an Indian national. In any case, we will not tolerate this."

However, Pakistan did not budge from its stance, with its top general saying that no compromise would be made on Jadhav.

The decision was made at a Corps Commanders' conference presided over by Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the military's media wing Inter- Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The Generals were briefed about Jadhav and it was concluded that "no compromise shall be made on such anti-state acts", the statement said.

Amid the increasing frostiness in the ties between the two countries, Pakistan has further aggravated the situation by hinting that India might be behind the abduction on one of its former army officers.

Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said Zahir was "trapped" and Pakistan was in touch with Nepal to trace him. "He was lured after being offered a job... The role of foreign spy agencies cannot be ruled out," he said, without naming any country.

But words such as "enemy" and "foreign spy agency" by the foreign office are often used to suggest the involvement of India and its external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

Lt Col Muhammad Habib Zahir disappeared on April 6 from Lumbini, a Buddhist pilgrimage site near India's border town of Sonauli, where he had apparently gone for a job interview.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, indo-pak ties, ministry of external affairs
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

An image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016. (Photo: AP)

Don't know Kulbhushan's location in Pak, have no access to him: Govt

MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said that Pakistan had not shared with India any details of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s location.
13 Apr 2017 3:35 PM
Former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)

Indian High Commission in Pak to make fresh request for consular access to Jadhav

This comes after the Ministry of External Affairs earlier in the day said that India has no information of Jadhav's whereabouts.
13 Apr 2017 5:28 PM
An image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016, is shown during a press conference by Pakistan's army spokesman and the Information Minister, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

If Pak executes Jadhav, it will be treated as murder of Indian national: Govt

He said the Centre was trying to bring international diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to secure Jadhav's release.
13 Apr 2017 6:09 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Kareena, Tiger, Vidya other stars look their classy best
Actors who have worked with Mohit Suri came out to celebrate his birthday late Wednesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Arjun, Sidharth, Aditya celebrate Mohit Suri's birthday
The team of 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' promoted the much anticipated film in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati bring Baahubali 2 fever to Mumbai
Several B-Town stars were also present at the Colors Golden Petal Awards held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Malaika, Diljit, others steal the limelight at Golden Petal Awards
While Shah Rukh Khan met Aanand L Rai reportedly for dicussions on their film, other Bollywood stars were also spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh meets Aanand L Rai; Kangana, Kareena, others get snapped
The team of Vidya Balan's upcoming drama 'Begum Jaan' promoted their film in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya Balan and team take Begum Jaan promotions to Delhi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Telangana girl shocked to find king cobra chilling inside fridge

Similar incidents were also reported in Cape Town (Photo: YouTube)
 

People share their most awkward moments while having sex

Muscle cramps topped the list (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' movie trailer is a treat for Sachin Tendulkar fans

Directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams,' will be the third movie, based on an Indian cricketer after 'Azhar' and 'MS Dhoni - the untold story'. (Photo: AP)
 

'Whoever wants Azadi, leave now': Gambhir slams manhandling of CRPF jawans in Kashmir

The ex-India opening pair of Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag showed support for the CRPF jawans, who were manhandled by a number of Kashmiri youth. (Photo: AFP)
 

Serie A giants AC Milan sold to Chinese-backed consortium

AC Milan have been owned by former 3-time Italy prime minister Silvio Berlusconi since 1986. (Photo: AFP)
 

Throwback Thursday: This picture of Big B and Ranbir is way too winsome!

A throwback picture of Ranbir Kapoor as a kid, shared by Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

New EVMs or elections on ballot paper, UP poll panel tells EC

Representational image (Photo: File)

‘Appear before me at my residential court’: Justice orders CJI, 6 SC judges

Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan (Photo: File)

Under-construction school building collapses in TN, 1 dead

Representational image (Photo: File)

Textbook row: Javadekar condemns text as sexist, orders action

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo: File)

Art of Living slams NGT report, says 'not enough scientific data' in it

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham