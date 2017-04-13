Hindu Yuva Vahini’s moral policing caught in UP

Lucknow: The Hindu Yuva Vahini’s latest instance of high-handedness has been reported from Meerut district.

The activists harassed, interrogated and humiliated a young couple that had an inter-faith marriage, in a rented room. In a video that has gone viral on the social media, the activists are seen asking the couple, “Baap ka naam kya hai? Bhai ka naam kya hai?”

When the young man answered these questions, the activists demand to know, “Why is your name different from your family’s name? Have you converted?” The couple was reportedly then taken to the police station. The young woman was seen covering her face while being led away by policewomen. “We opened a lock and saw the two in a compromising state. These rooms are rented out for suspicious activities. Those who rent the rooms and those who own them should be verified,” said a member of the group.