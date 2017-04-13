Nation, Current Affairs

Hindu Yuva Vahini’s moral policing caught in UP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 13, 2017, 1:46 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2017, 1:47 am IST
The activists harassed, interrogated and humiliated a young couple that had an inter-faith marriage, in a rented room.
Hindu Yuva Vahini activists on Wednesday assaulted a couple on suspicion of love jihad. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Hindu Yuva Vahini activists on Wednesday assaulted a couple on suspicion of love jihad. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Lucknow: The Hindu Yuva Vahini’s latest instance of high-handedness has been reported from Meerut district.

The activists harassed, interrogated and humiliated a young couple that had an inter-faith marriage, in a rented room. In a video that has gone viral on the social media, the activists are seen asking the couple, “Baap ka naam kya hai? Bhai ka naam kya hai?”

When the young man answered these questions, the activists demand to know, “Why is your name different from your family’s name? Have you converted?” The couple was reportedly then taken to the police station. The young woman was seen covering her face while being led away by policewomen. “We opened a lock and saw the two in a compromising state. These rooms are rented out for suspicious activities. Those who rent the rooms and those who own them should be verified,” said a member of the group.

Tags: hindu yuva vahini, moral policing, meerut
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017: Umpires make glaring error during Sunrisers Hyderabad-Mumbai Indians match

The on-field umpires, Nitin Menon and CK Nandan, for the Mumbai Indians versus Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Wednesday made a goof-up of sorts, as they missed out on a simple detail. (Photo: BCCI)
 

1,470 economists, including 6 Nobel laureates sign pro-immigrant letter to Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Ranbir Kapoor has phenomenally transformed to an older Sanjay Dutt

Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt.
 

UK: On 100th anniversary, Sabarmati Ashram’s story presented in documentary

The film sheds light on Gandhi's life in the Ashram. (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Man makes 'ice pops' using condoms to heal wife's vagina post childbirth

It can help with bruises and swelling (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Man throws cigarette butt in sewer hole causing it to explode

The man was thrown to the ground (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Unhappy with your park? Write to GHMC

he GHMC spends lakhs of rupees on the maintenance of each park and wants to know where exactly the money is going if the facilities are missing.

Hyderabad: Traffic curbs tomorrow for Dr BR Ambedkar fete

Traffic from Kattamai-samma temple towards Ambedkar statue via Lower Tank Bund will be diverted to Telugu Talli flyover towards Ravindra Bharathi.

Hyderabad: No water for 15 days in Malakpet

Authorities are also repairing the supply line that was affected by rust – the lines had allowed contaminants to mix with the drinking water. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: In her, lakes find a vociferous champion

The GHMC and HMDA’s lake protection committee is toothless. I request the government to list all the lakes, dig out maps to identify full tank levels and buffer zones, and accordingly act on encroachers — Lubna Sarawath, Activist

Hyderabad: It will cost Rs 17 crore to clear water hyacinth

The web of this plant problem is spreading fast in Hyderabad where the species is growing in 82 lakes, of which 53 are larger than five acres.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham