Nation, Current Affairs

Gujarat riots: Court allows Maya Kodnani to call Amit Shah as witness

PTI
Published Apr 13, 2017, 9:31 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2017, 9:47 am IST
Judge PB Desai said summons should be issued to the witnesses ‘at appropriate and relevant stage of trial’.
Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Maya Kodnani (Photo: PTI/File)
 Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Maya Kodnani (Photo: PTI/File)

Ahmedabad: A special court hearing the 2002 Naroda Gam massacre case in Ahmedabad on Wednesday allowed an application filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Maya Kodnani seeking to call BJP president Amit Shah and 13 others as defence witnesses to prove she was not present at the scene of the incident.

Judge PB Desai said summons should be issued to these witnesses “at appropriate and relevant stage of trial”.

The judge also said “some witnesses can be dropped at a later stage if there is a possibility of repetition of their testimonies, but however, in absence of any objections (by prosecution) and while recognising the right of the accused to examine defence witnesses, I am of the opinion that the number of witnesses sought to be examined is neither unreasonable nor unjustified.”

Kodnani, sentenced to 28 years in jail in the Naroda Patiya riot case, is out on bail at present.

She wants to prove that she was not present at the scene of crime.

Her application said she wanted Shah’s examination to prove that she had met him in the assembly in Gandhinagar and then at Sola Civil hospital in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002, a day after the Godhra train burning incident which led to riots, as the bodies of Godhra train incident victims were brought there.

Afterwards, she went to her nursing home, and then to the main civil hospital in Asarwa area of the city, Kodnani claimed.

To prove this, she wanted to summon 13 other persons, including former BJP MLA Amrish Patel, then superintendent of civil hospital Dr Anil Chaddha, staff of her hospital and a man whose child was allegedly born at her hospital that day.

The Naroda Gam massacre was one of the nine major riot cases from Gujarat investigated by a special investigation team.

Eleven people belonging to the minority community were killed at Naroda Gam. A total of 82 people are facing trial.

Kodnani later became state minister for women and child development during chief minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Tags: 2002 gujarat riots, maya kodnani, amit shah
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

Lifestyle Gallery

Locals in Thailand celebrate the Buddhist New Year of Songkran by entertaining tourists with water sprays from elephants. (Photo: AP)

Tourists celebrate Buddhist New Year in Thailand
For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Reliance Jio customers using Google Pixel to get Wi-Fi calling ability

Google Pixel, Pixel XL smartphones
 

Sonam trolls Abhay for slamming her for endorsing fairness creams, deletes tweets

Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol have not worked with each other after 'Raanjhanaa.'
 

India have strength & ability to defend Champions Trophy: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh celebrates with a teammate the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner during their IPL match. (Photo: PTI)
 

IPL 2017: Not sure if MS Dhoni is still a good T20 player, says Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly's scathing comments came on the back MS Dhoni's ever-falling run in the shortest format of the game. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2017: Umpires make glaring error during Mumbai Indians-Sunrisers Hyderabad match

The on-field umpires, Nitin Menon and CK Nandan, for the Mumbai Indians versus Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Wednesday made a goof-up of sorts, as they missed out on a simple detail. (Photo: BCCI)
 

1,470 economists, including 6 Nobel laureates sign pro-immigrant letter to Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBSE textbook defines '36-24-36' as best female body shape, sparks row

Representational image

People of Israel waiting for your visit: Netanyahu to Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Canadian defence minister 'Khalistani sympathiser', won't meet him: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (Photo: PTI)

Repoll begins in 38 polling stations of Srinagar, separatists call for shutdown

Security personnel stop a vehicle during restrictions imposed to maintain law and order in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

Bellandur: NGT warns Karnataka government of restraining order

The tribunal also observed that KLCDA it is the only lake development authority in the world which has a lake in fire in its jurisdiction.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham