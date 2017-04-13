Nation, Current Affairs

Don't know Kulbhushan's location in Pak, have no access to him: Govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 13, 2017, 3:35 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2017, 4:02 pm IST
MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said that Pakistan had not shared with India any details of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s location.
An image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016. (Photo: AP)
 An image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the Indian government is not aware of the whereabouts of former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court.

MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said that Pakistan had not shared with India any details of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s location, or his condition.

In a press conference, Baglay also said India had no access to the former naval officer, accused by Pakistan of being a R&AW agent. “So far Pakistan has denied all our requests for consular access. The so-called legal process done by Pakistan was opaque,” Baglay stated.

India has alleged that Pakistan ignored 13 requests for consular access to Jadhav.

"Jadhav is a kidnapped innocent Indian, who is a retired officer of the Indian Navy and these two facts were communicated to Pakistan more than a year ago," he added.

The spokesperson further said, "If he is a serving officer or a spy, what sort of officer or spy carries his genuine passport around?"

A Pakistani military court sentenced Kulbhushan Jadhav to death on Monday, convicting him of spying for R&AW in Balochistan. India has dismissed the allegations of Jadhav being a spy, calling Pakistan's action 'premeditated murder'. In Parliament, the Modi government promised to do everything possible to prevent the execution of Jadhav.

Tags: gopal baglay, kulbhushan jadhav, mea, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

In this March 29, 2016 photo, journalists look a image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)

DC Expose: Baloch drug smuggler ratted out Kulbhushan Jadhav to ISI?

The notorious drug smuggler Haji Wali Mehmood Baloch has close links with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.
13 Apr 2017 2:36 AM
Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit (Photo: PTI)

'Kangaroo trial’ but Pak maintains Jadhav a terrorist, must meet fate

Abdul Basit also said the country had not done ‘anything wrong’ in giving former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav a death sentence.
11 Apr 2017 6:06 PM
Amid tensions between India and Pakistan over the death sentence, Dujarric reiterated the need for the two nations to engage in dialogue. (Photo: YouTube videograb)

UN avoids involvement in Jadhav's death sentence, asks India, Pak to resolve issue

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that they were not in a position to judge the process.
13 Apr 2017 2:05 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In T20s, bowlers must leave their ego at home, says Brett Lee

Australian fast bowler Brett Lee believes that taking wickets is the best way to restrict your opponents from scoring in T20 cricket. (Photo: PTI)
 

Malala Yousafzai becomes Canadian, makes witty remarks about PM Trudeau’s tattoos

Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, center, greets fans after walking through the hall of honour with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo: AP)
 

Indian named by UN chief to panel on urban development

Sheela Patel, a global expert on urban poverty alleviation and advocacy for slum dwellers.
 

Wheelchair bound couple's love story spreads hope for a better tomorrow

The tale of unconditional love has inspired many (Photo: Facebook)
 

NASA releases stunning images of India wrapped in night lights

The image was made possible by the satellite possible by the satellite ‘day-night band’ of the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite
 

Mumbai Iindians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sanjay Manjrekar reacts to Pollard outburst

Sanjay Manjrekar's comments did not go down too well with Kieron Pollard. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pak promoting 'civil resistance' in Kashmir: MHA

Representational image (Photo: PTI)

After UP's anti-Romeos, Operation Durga starts in Haryana, 72 held on Day 1

Earlier, anti-Romeo squads were set up in Uttar Pradesh to make public spaces safer for women. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Will win 2018 Assembly, 2019 LS polls in Raj: BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Film director, others arrested for agitation on farmers issue

amil farmers during their protest demanding loan waiver and compensation for crop failure, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Shell firms crackdown: ED conducts searches on CAs, tax professionals in Delhi

Enforcement Directorate. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham