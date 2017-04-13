Nation, Current Affairs

Dalai Lama's visit negatively impacts border dispute: China warns India

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 13, 2017, 1:12 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2017, 1:12 am IST
Experts say that while China has itself damaged Indian strategic interests on the NSG and Azhar Masood issues.
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama addressing a press conference after a spiritual discourse at Yid-Ga-Choezin ground, in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi/Beijing: China on Wednesday warned India that the Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh will have a “negative impact” on the settlement of the border dispute and accused New Delhi of violating its commitment on the Tibet issue.

Experts say that while China has itself damaged Indian strategic interests on the NSG and Azhar Masood issues, it is getting a taste of its own medicine on the Dalai Lama issue. The Chinese foreign ministry said Beijing will take “further action” to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and slammed the “provocative” statements of the Tibetan spiritual leader and the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, who has said that the state shares its border only with Tibet, not with China.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said despite China’s objection, India insisted on arranging the Dalai Lama’s visit “in the disputed areas of the eastern section of the China-India boundary”. He also said that “some specific Indian official” had indulged in provocative political statement but did not name Pema Khandu.

“China has lodged representations with the Indian side and  has said they we will take further action to safeguard the territorial sovereignty and national security,” Lu said, without elaborating.

“What India has done is violated the solemn commitment on Tibet-related issues and it also has negative impact on proper settlement of the territorial disputes between the two sides through negotiations,” the spokesperson was quoted by news reports from Beijing as saying.

Tags: dalai lama, azhar masood, arunachal pradesh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

