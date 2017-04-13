Nation, Current Affairs

Arvind Kejriwal questions EC's 'open challenge' to hack EVMs

PTI
Published Apr 13, 2017, 11:48 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2017, 11:52 am IST
EC claimed that the commission will invite political parties, experts, scientists and technocrats to try and hack the machines.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Party leader Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Party leader Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned the Election Commission's "open challenge" to political parties and experts to prove that EVMs can be manipulated.

Kejriwal wondered why the Commission was not coming out with any official statement and pushing the news of the reported challenge through "sources" instead.

"Why are these stories ascribed to "sources"? How credible are they? Why hasn't EC issued any formal statement? Or is it just a plant? Has anyone actually seen any official statement from CEC? Am trying to get it since evening. Is this news correct?" he said in a series of tweets.

Yesterday, official sources of the EC claimed that the commission will invite political parties, experts, scientists and technocrats in the first week of May to try and hack the machines.

They said the challenge will be open for a week or 10 days and will have various levels.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, election commission, evm tampering
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

