Nation, Current Affairs

Art of Living slams NGT report, says 'not enough scientific data' in it

ANI
Published Apr 13, 2017, 7:59 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2017, 8:05 pm IST
On the other hand, Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha said the NGT report clearly indicts the AOL for damaging the flood plains of Yamuna.
Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Photo: PTI)
 Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Gurugram: Disagreeing with the report of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) holding Sri Sri Ravi Sankar's Art of Living (AOL) foundation responsible for destroying the Yamuna floodplain during the 'World Culture Festival' in 2016, the foundation on Thursday said there is not enough scientific data in the report, which seems arbitrary.

"We have a fundamental doubt on this report that has been put out. We don't see enough scientific data on this report, which can then justify and then go to the next step to quantify the amount of 'so-called' damage. I have personally gone through that 31-page report, not enough scientific data is available. It still seems very arbitrary," Art of Living spokesperson Jaideep Nath said.

He further said there are some photographs in the report which comprise pre-monsoon and post monsoon.

"An area, in most of North looks very brown in the month of March-April and through the summer months, then the rain blesses the land and everything becomes green. You cannot say after pictures are brown and the previous ones seem very green. That is not right," he added.

He requested the court to evaluate the issue objectively.

"There is no damage. They are talking of soil compaction, but in actual the soil is not compact, the nature of the soil is that it cannot get compacted," Nath said.

"Our legal team is ready along with the environmentalists who work with us. There has been an unfair accusation made that art of living has damaged something," he added.

Meanwhile, environmentalist Vimlendu Jha said the report by the NGT clearly indicts the Art of Living for damaging the flood plains of Yamuna.

"It clearly says that almost 119 hectares of the flood plain have been completely destroyed. It also says that it will take almost Rs. 40 crore and minimum 10 years to restore the flood plains," he said.

"All the vegetations have been destroyed, all the small water bodies on the bank of Yamuna has been destroyed. If someone has damaged the environment, however powerful that organization is, it needs to pay and the responsibility needs to be fixed," he asserted.

The NGT appointed Committee of Experts has said that the rehabilitation of Yamuna floodplains destroyed by AOL's 'World Culture Festival' will cost Rs. 13.29 crores and take almost 10 years.

The green panel had last year allowed the AOL to hold the three-day ' World Culture Festival' on the Yamuna flood plains but following the event the former slapped a fine of Rs. five crore as interim environment compensation on the foundation for damaging biodiversity of the ecologically sensitive floodplains.

The Art of Living had submitted the final installment of its compensation amounting to Rs. 4.75 crore in June 2016.

The foundation had deposited the compensation amount through demand draft to the DDA on June 3, 2016.

Tags: art of living, sri sri ravi shankar, yamuna floodplain, world culture festival
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Kareena, Tiger, Vidya other stars look their classy best
Actors who have worked with Mohit Suri came out to celebrate his birthday late Wednesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Arjun, Sidharth, Aditya celebrate Mohit Suri's birthday
The team of 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' promoted the much anticipated film in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati bring Baahubali 2 fever to Mumbai
Several B-Town stars were also present at the Colors Golden Petal Awards held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Malaika, Diljit, others steal the limelight at Golden Petal Awards
While Shah Rukh Khan met Aanand L Rai reportedly for dicussions on their film, other Bollywood stars were also spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh meets Aanand L Rai; Kangana, Kareena, others get snapped
The team of Vidya Balan's upcoming drama 'Begum Jaan' promoted their film in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya Balan and team take Begum Jaan promotions to Delhi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People share their most awkward moments while having sex

Muscle cramps topped the list (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' movie trailer is a treat for Sachin Tendulkar fans

Directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams,' will be the third movie, based on an Indian cricketer after 'Azhar' and 'MS Dhoni - the untold story'. (Photo: AP)
 

'Whoever wants Azadi, leave now': Gambhir slams manhandling of CRPF jawans in Kashmir

The ex-India opening pair of Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag showed support for the CRPF jawans, who were manhandled by a number of Kashmiri youth. (Photo: AFP)
 

Serie A giants AC Milan sold to Chinese-backed consortium

AC Milan have been owned by former 3-time Italy prime minister Silvio Berlusconi since 1986. (Photo: AFP)
 

Throwback Thursday: This picture of Big B and Ranbir is way too winsome!

A throwback picture of Ranbir Kapoor as a kid, shared by Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.
 

Man breaks his penis while having aggressive sex, saved by surgery

Being adventurous in bed also needs care (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

INS Chennai to make maiden visit to Chennai coast

Chennai port (Photo: File)

SP govt declined central funds fearing credit may go to BJP: Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

'Peaceful' Srinagar repoll records J&K's lowest ever turnout of 2 per cent

Kashmiri women hide their faces from cameras to conceal their identity as they arrive to cast their votes during a re-polling of a by-election for a vacant seat in Dooniwari. (Photo: AP)

If Pak executes Jadhav, it will be treated as murder of Indian national: Govt

An image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016, is shown during a press conference by Pakistan's army spokesman and the Information Minister, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Indian High Commission in Pak to make fresh request for consular access to Jadhav

Former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham