‘Appear before me at my residential court’: Justice orders CJI, 6 SC judges

Published Apr 13, 2017, 8:37 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2017, 8:38 pm IST
Justice Karnan claimed that the 7 judges of the bench have insulted him 'wantonly and deliberately and with malafide intention'.
Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan (Photo: File)
Kolkata: Defiant Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan on Thursday asked the Chief Justice of India and six judges of the Supreme Court, who have issued contempt notice to him, to appear before him at his “residential court” on April 28.

Justice Karnan claimed that the seven judges of the bench have insulted him “wantonly and deliberately and with malafide intention”.

He said the judges have been asked to defend themselves against the charge of violating the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, levelled by him. Justice Karnan has been insisting that he is being discriminated against because he is a Dalit.

Addressing journalists at his residence, Justice Karnan said, “On 28.04.2017 at 11:30 am, the Hon’ble seven judges as mentioned above will appear before me at my Rosedale Residential Court and give their views regarding quantum of punishment for the violation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Act.”

He passed the “suo motu judicial order” from his residence which, he said, has now become his “make-shift court”.

In the signed order, justice Karnan said on March 31, he had “pronounced a judgement wherein the Hon’ble seven judges are accused under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Act, 1989”.

In Thursday’s order, justice Karnan said that CJI justice JS Khehar had on March 31 raised a question as to how his mental health was. The question was “endorsed” by the six other judges of the bench, Justice Karnan, said, adding it amounted to insulting him in open court.

Justice Karnan had on March 31 appeared in the Supreme Court in the contempt case against him, a first in the Indian judicial history, and sought restoration of his powers as a condition for his re-appearance, but the plea was rejected.

The seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Khehar granted him four weeks to respond to the contempt notice, while refusing to restore his judicial and administrative powers as a serving high court judge.

The apex court had on March 10 issued a bailable warrant against Justice Karnan to ensure his presence before it in the matter after he levelled accusations against several judges.

The court had taken a strong note of Justice Karnan’s non-appearance despite being served with the contempt notice and asked the Director General of West Bengal police to execute the warrant to ensure his presence.

Tags: justice karnan, cji, calcutta hc, supreme court, contempt of court
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

