Nation, Current Affairs

1.68% votes cast till 2 pm in Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll

PTI
Published Apr 13, 2017, 4:38 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2017, 4:38 pm IST
Only 576 voters of the total 34,169 cast their votes across all polling stations till 2 pm, officials said here.
Paramilitary soldiers guard outside a polling station during a re-polling of a by-election for a vacant seat in Dooniwari. (Photo: AP)
 Paramilitary soldiers guard outside a polling station during a re-polling of a by-election for a vacant seat in Dooniwari. (Photo: AP)

Srinagar: Only 1.68 percent voters cast their franchise till 2 pm at 38 polling stations of Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency where repolling was ordered by the EC following violence during Sunday's polls for the prestigious seat.

Only 576 voters of the total 34,169 cast their votes across all polling stations till 2 pm, officials said here.

While no votes have been polled in Khansahib assembly segment so far, only three votes were cast in Budgam segment and 27 votes in Chrar-e-Sharief segment, the officials said,

They said Beerwah segment recorded 293 votes and Chadoora saw 253 people cast their votes during the corresponding period. The voting began at 7 AM and will end at 4 pm.

Barring a stone pelting incident at Soibagh area in Budgam district, the situation in the poll-bound areas has been peaceful so far, the officials said.

Miscreants pelted stones at polling station at Soibagh but they were chased away by the security forces, they said.

There was an altercation between opposition National Congress and ruling PDP workers at Badran in Beerwah area over allegations of bogus voting, the officials said, adding that the issue was later resolved with the intervention of the polling staff and security personnel posted on duty there.

Eight people were killed in firing by security forces as unprecedented election-day violence marred the bypoll for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat which saw the voter turnout plunge to an all-time low of 7.14 per cent.

Rampaging mobs took to streets in scores of places across the Lok Sabha constituency straddling Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts, perpetrating wanton violence and arson, even setting ablaze a polling station and attempting to set on fire two others, amid a boycott called by the separatists.

Tags: srinagar bypolls, voter turnout, stone pelting, armed forces
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Lifestyle Gallery

Locals in Thailand celebrate the Buddhist New Year of Songkran by entertaining tourists with water sprays from elephants. (Photo: AP)

Tourists celebrate Buddhist New Year in Thailand
For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In T20s, bowlers must leave their ego at home, says Brett Lee

Australian fast bowler Brett Lee believes that taking wickets is the best way to restrict your opponents from scoring in T20 cricket. (Photo: PTI)
 

Malala Yousafzai becomes Canadian, makes witty remarks about PM Trudeau’s tattoos

Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, center, greets fans after walking through the hall of honour with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo: AP)
 

Indian named by UN chief to panel on urban development

Sheela Patel, a global expert on urban poverty alleviation and advocacy for slum dwellers.
 

Wheelchair bound couple's love story spreads hope for a better tomorrow

The tale of unconditional love has inspired many (Photo: Facebook)
 

NASA releases stunning images of India wrapped in night lights

The image was made possible by the satellite possible by the satellite ‘day-night band’ of the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite
 

Mumbai Iindians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sanjay Manjrekar reacts to Pollard outburst

Sanjay Manjrekar's comments did not go down too well with Kieron Pollard. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Notice issued against Subhash Chandra, Birender Singh against use of pen in RS polls

The Supreme Court (Photo: File)

TN: Court orders Dinakaran to appear in connection with FERA case on Apr 18, 19

AIADMK Amma general secretary T T V Dinakaran (Photo: File)

Demolish all encroachments in and around Haji Ali Dargah, orders HC

A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar passed the interim order after hearing a plea filed by the petitioner, Haji Ali Dargah trust. (Photo: PTI)

Pak promoting 'civil resistance' in Kashmir: MHA

Representational image (Photo: PTI)

After UP's anti-Romeos, Operation Durga starts in Haryana, 72 held on Day 1

Earlier, anti-Romeo squads were set up in Uttar Pradesh to make public spaces safer for women. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham