13 Opposition parties meet President Pranab Mukherjee on EVM issue

This was also being viewed as a signal for Opposition unity against the PM ahead of the 2019 general elections.
President Pranab Mukherjee meeting with an opposition parties delegation, led by the Congress, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 President Pranab Mukherjee meeting with an opposition parties delegation, led by the Congress, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Accusing the Centre of undermining the accepted norms of governance and institutional integrity, representatives of 13 Opposition parties on Wednesday approached President Pranab Mukherjee and apprised him of their concerns on various issues, including “gagging of Opposition voices, cow vigilantism and moral policing by Uttar Pradesh’s anti-Romeo squads”.

The delegation also complained of “tampering of EVMs” and demanded that ballot papers be used for elections. After the BJP routed the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh elections, the Opposition has been screaming hoarse over alleged tampering of EVMs.

The delegation, which included top leaders such as Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her deputy Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, said that an environment of fear and insecurity was prevailing in the country. It alleged that the “lumpen elements” were “masquerading as vigilantes”.

Besides the Congress, other parties part of the delegation included, TMC, SP, BSP, Left, JD(U), DMK, NCP, RJD  and other smaller outfits.

