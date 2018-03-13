Trekking should be totally banned inside the forests: Dr P S Easa

KOTTAYAM: Dr P.S. Easa, former director of the Kerala Forest Research Institute, Peechi, suggests a total ban on trekking in forests to avoid the repeat of Theni blaze. He feels Agasthyamala, Meesapulimala, Mannarcad and Attapadi, to name a few, are prone to wildfire, especially in the summer. “The presence of grassland there acts as a catalyst for spreading fire," he told DC. “The government should ban the adventurous tourism.”

He said the inadequate workforce was preventing the forest department from strictly monitoring hikers and wanted stern action against guides taking tourists to the forests without permission. In most cases, he said, people ignite the wildfire with their irresponsible behaviour, and natural causes were rare. “In 99 percent incidents, the causes are man-made," he said. “Among the natural causes, lightning is prominent.”