search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajinikanth on spiritual visit to Himalayas, says he's not full-time politician

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 13, 2018, 7:08 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2018, 7:08 pm IST
Rajinikanth had last week said there was a political vacuum in Tamil Nadu that he would fill.
Speaking to reporters at the Dayanand Saraswati Ashram in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, Rajinikanth said, 'I have not announced my party. I don't want to talk anything about politics (now)... Still I have not become a full-time politician.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Speaking to reporters at the Dayanand Saraswati Ashram in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, Rajinikanth said, 'I have not announced my party. I don't want to talk anything about politics (now)... Still I have not become a full-time politician.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Rishikesh: After taking a political plunge on December 31, 2017, superstar Rajinikanth has set off for a two-week spiritual trip to the Himalayas. 

On Tuesday, the Thalaivar said he has still not become a full-time politician.

 

Speaking to reporters at the Dayanand Saraswati Ashram in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, he said, "I have not announced my party. I don't want to talk anything about politics (now)... Still I have not become a full-time politician."

He will be meditating at the ashram for a few days.

The 67-year-old actor was replying to a question by reporters about actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan's comments on Monday that he had not reacted on various political matters.

According to Haasan, it was wrong to single out Rajinikanth’s silence on the Cauvery issue as he too has not reacted on various pressing matters.

Kamal Haasan's statement came after a direct question on Rajinikanth's 'silence' on the Cauvery water sharing issue with Karnataka.

Read: Not just Cauvery, Rajinikanth silent on several other issues: Kamal Haasan

His maiden speech last week say Rajinikanth stating that his reason for joining politics stemmed from the political vacuum in Tamil Nadu that he would fill.

Also Read: TN needs a leader, will fill political vacuum in state, says Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth had announced he would launch a party and contest all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu in the next elections due in 2021 on December 31, 2017.

The actor said he would launch the party after elections were announced in the state, refusing to say whether he would contest the national election in 2019. He would take a call later, he said.

Also Read: Time for change: Rajinikanth declares political debut, to contest TN polls​

Interestingly, both Haasan and Rajinikanth have seemingly timed their debuts to take advantage of a political vacuum in Tamil Nadu following former Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalitha’s death and DMK boss M Karunanidhi's failing health with age.

Rajinikanth has been known for his Himalaya trips for over a decade now and has arrived in Rishikesh after a short trip to Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh and a Shiva cave in Jammu.

Rajinikanth clarified that his visit to the Himalayas was a spiritual one and had nothing to do with his starting a political party.

"This is not the first time... I have come here (Rishikesh) many times. Spiritualism is to realise oneself," he said.

Tags: rajinikanth, kamal haasan, cauvery issue, tamil nadu politics
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cat survives after being impaled on three metal fence posts

RSPCA inspectors have no idea how the cat ended up stuck on the three posts. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Katappa killed Baahubali in the film, but they will be part of same 'kingdom' again

Sathyaraj as Katappa and Prabhas as Baahubali in the 'Baahubali' franchise.
 

The infamous 'Bookkeeper of Auschwitz', Oskar Groening dies aged 96

He said he was morally guilty for what happened at the concentration camp (Photo: AFP)
 

Even a hint of light in the bedroom raises risk of depression among people

Another study from 2009 had showed that people kept in a room lit 24 hours a day were more likely to suffer from depression (Photo: AFP)
 

Study finds most couples can't tell their partner is sad unless they cry

When it comes to sadness and loneliness, couples need to be on the look-out for tell-tale signs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sleep awareness week: 10 foods to help a person sleep at night

According to studies, one in every three adults suffers from sleeplessness and one in every 10 of them have it chronically. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Farmers in Delhi demand loan waiver, caution Centre of consequences

Protesting under the banner Bharatiya Kisan Union, scores of farmers reached Parliament Street and raised slogans in support of their demands. (Photo: ANI)

March 31 no longer deadline to link Aadhaar with bank, mobile, rules SC

The Supreme Court, however, said Aadhaar will be necessary only for social schemes. (Photo: File)

Offered Pakistan, China to be part of India's Chabahar port project: Iran

For India, the investment in Chabahar was important since the port will bolster a trade route for land-locked Central Asian countries that would bypass rival Pakistan. (Photo: AFP/File)

J&K: Activist files RTI, gets to know 27 Rohingya Muslim families own SIM cards

Activist Rohit Choudhary had filed a Right to Information application seeking information on the number of Rohingya Muslims living in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

9 CRPF jawans dead after Maoists blow up vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The blast occurred when a team of CRPF's 212th battalion was patrolling in a forest in Kistaram area of Sukma. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham