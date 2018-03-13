search on deccanchronicle.com
Modi salutes bravery of CRPF jawans killed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

ANI
Published Mar 13, 2018, 9:02 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2018, 9:02 pm IST
HM Rajnath Singh also expressed grief over the death of CRPF personnel while Cong president Rahul Gandhi termed the attack 'tragic'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saluted the CRPF personnel, who were killed in a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saluted the CRPF personnel, who were killed in a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saluted the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who were killed in a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

Nine personnel of the 212 Battalion of the CRPF were killed and one is severely injured in the IED blast, allegedly carried out by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district earlier on Tuesday.

 

Modi took to Twitter and said "India salutes the brave @crpfindia personnel who were martyred in the attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. My thoughts are with the families and friends of the brave martyrs. The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this hour of grief". (sic)

Earlier on Monday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief over the death of CRPF personnel while Congress president Rahul Gandhi termed the attack "tragic" and blamed "flawed policies" of the government for the incident.

The incident took place when CRPF jawans were conducting an operation in a forest in the district when the blast took place, ripping apart their mine-protected vehicle (MPV).

Tags: narendra modi, central reserve police force, sukma attack, rajnath singh, crpf jawans
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




