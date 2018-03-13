search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Mehbooba Mufti drops Haseeb Drabu from cabinet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Mar 13, 2018, 12:41 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2018, 12:41 am IST
Drabu had made these remarks while speaking at a function in New Delhi at the weekend.
J&K Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu. (Photo: PTI)
 J&K Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu. (Photo: PTI)

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) while taking a tough stand on senior party leader and minister for finance Dr Haseeb A. Drabu’s assertion that Kashmir is not a political issue but “a society with social issues” has decided to drop him from the state Cabinet.

The party sources said that the PDP led by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, has already shot a letter to Governor N.N. Vohra, informing him about the decision. The decision, the party sources said, was taken soon after the Chief Minister came to Srinagar from Delhi and discussed the issue with her senior party leaders. 

 

Drabu had made these remarks while speaking at a function in New Delhi at the weekend. Though he had later sought to clarify that he had said that Kashmir was not only a political issue but also a society with social issues and blamed “misreporting” on a “cub reporter” of a national news agency, the sources said that the party leadership assessed the video and audio coverage of his speech and found it contrary to his claim.

Tags: mehbooba mufti, haseeb drabu


Related Stories

Ready to go to hell 100 times to save people of J&K: Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti says PDP-BJP rule brought positive changes in Kashmir


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung's Galaxy S9 is very difficult to repair: iFixit

While the guys figured out that most of the components are modular and can be replaced independently, the outer shell of the Galaxy S9 makes it difficult to gain access to the internals.
 

Tinder's most right-swiped man shares dating tips

Talking about exes is a big no - not even about places you have visited with your ex. (Photo: Instagram/Stefan-Pierre)
 

Artist paints intricate masterpieces on used teabags

Instead of disposing of used teabags, Ruby Silvious, a Philippines-born, US-based artist is regenerating them into intricate pieces of art. (Photo: Twitter/Ruby Silvious)
 

Albert Einstein's violin fetches more than Rs 3 crores at auction

He started playing a violin at the age of six (Photo: AFP)
 

Google honours Sir Willian Henry Perkin with a doodle on his 180th birthday

It was an accidental discovery made when he was only 18 (Photo: Google)
 

WhatsApp: Five secret features you need to know about

Some of the key features added this year include deleting messages for everyone, WhatsApp Status and share your live location.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After Naresh Agrawal joins BJP, Sushma disapproves of his comment on Jaya Bachchan

'Shri Naresh Agarwal has joined Bhartiya Janata Party. He is welcome. However, his comments regarding Jaya Bachhan ji are improper and unacceptable,' Swaraj tweeted. (Photo: AP)

SIT to conduct narco analysis test on Gauri Lankesh's murder accused

Gauri, the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike - a tabloid known for 'anti-establishment' views, was shot dead by unknown assailants outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, in 2017. (Photo: File)

Yogi Adityanath's women staff thrashed, locked up for protesting over late salaries

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Vibhuti Kand, Satyendra Kumar Rai said that after rushing to the spot they found that one Shalu Yadav had fainted, while Shama, Shalini and Shivani had vomited. (Photo: File)

Telangana: Prisoner climbs on high-tension pole, demands suspension of cop

According to Cherapally Deputy Superintendent (Central Prison) Dashrath, prisoner Mohammad Khaja Pasha, who is serving a life term, demanded suspension of Sub-Inspector Nagaraju of Shankarpally police station. (Photo: File | Representational)

Just want to serve party: SP MP Naresh Agrawal, 3 other leaders join BJP

Addressing the press, Agrawal said, 'I just want to serve the BJP, I have no conditions and no demands for a ticket in the Rajya Sabha.' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham